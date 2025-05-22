Drew Sidora Denies Ty Young Romance Rumors, Baller’s Ex, Mimi Faust, Sends ‘Slangin’ Shade—’Keep Stepping Up That Ladder’

Drew Sidora is finally setting the record straight about her rumored romance with former WNBA star, Ty Young. The new buzz around their suspected relationship even caught the attention of Young’s ex-girlfriend, Mimi Faust, who recently weighed in with some shade.

Source:

Drew Sidora Sets The Record Straight About Ty Young Relationship

During an appearance on Carlos King’s Reality With The King podcast, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star admitted there was plenty of “flirting” and “conversation” between her and Young, but made it clear that their friendship never crossed any lines. Sidora firmly clarified that their bond was strictly platonic and had nothing to do with her divorce, despite claims made by her ex-husband, Ralph Pittman, on a recent episode of #RHOA.

Pitman accused the 40-year-old singer and actress of having an affair with Ty Young during the downfall of their marriage—but according to Sidora, that simply isn’t true.

“There were just certain things that I wasn’t comfortable with—and not judging anybody for their sexual orientation—I just loved my husband,” Sidora told King upfront on Tuesday’s episode. “Now, I can’t help it if Ty felt differently or how she felt. I can’t speak for her. But for me, I appreciated the friendship, I appreciated the conversation…I appreciated the distraction from what I was going through.”

The singer added:

“I didn’t know it was going to get to this extent, where he would say the reason why he wanted to divorce was because of Ty. That wasn’t actually true.”

Peep the full interview below.



Mimi Faust Enters The Chat, Claiming Ex Ty Young Is An “Opportunist“

Source: Prince Williams

Sidora wasn’t the only one with something to say about Young. MiMi Faust—who dated Young from 2016 to 2021—made a shocking claim about the ex-basketball player.

While chatting with King, Claudia Jordan and Dustin Ross on a separate episode of Reality With The King released Tuesday, May 20, Faust responded with a resounding “Yes,” when King asked if she felt Ty was an “opportunist” who only dated famous women for a “come up.”

Faust claimed that she was Ty’s “step on the ladder” to begin dating within the Hollywood world. She pointed to the athlete’s “track record” as proof and sarcastically encouraged her to “keep slingin’ that lil p***y around.”

Notably, Ty is currently dating Ming Lee, a new cast member on season 12 of Basketball Wives.

“Look at it. The whole situation with Drew—and I know they want to say they’re just friends—but I know different…She’s hanging around Drew, here comes me, and then Ming and now Basketball Wives…keep stepping up that ladder girl,” Faust said.

When Carlos King asked the former Love & Hip Hop star if she believed Ty Young ever truly loved her, Faust said she did feel love was there during their seven-year relationship. However, the 53-year-old admitted she “should have taken heed” when Young first told her she was a fan of hers from the show at the beginning of their relationship.

“She told me she was watching the show with her [then] girlfriend and the girlfriend was like, ‘Is this going to be a problem?” Faust—whose real first name is Oluremi—revealed.

Mind you, Mimi caused “Munch” madness in 2023 by hinting that Drew and Ty had a sexual relationship by posting a picture of Ty with her arm around Drew set to Ice Spice’s song “Munch (Feelin’ U).”

Hit the flip for Ty Young’s response to the drama.