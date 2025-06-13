They’re Baaack! #ReadyToLove Philadelphia Returning This August With Courting & Cuteness From Your Fave Philly Jawns

OWN’s longest-running dating series is returning THIS August with more courting and cuteness from fine Philly jawns on the hunt for lasting love.

The milestone tenth season of Ready To Love is returning Friday, August 1, with more from your faves in Philly.

Comedian and actor Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Miles will continue exploring the real-life romantic rollercoasters of “successful and striking” men and women in their 30s and 40s as they search for authentic relationships.

“This season, we’re on a mission to find singles in Philadelphia who are serious candidates for meaningful, real connections that are both healthy and productive—in leading to love and happiness,” the host, actor and comedian previously said. “Watching these singles turn the City of Brotherly Love into the city of romantic love is one of the best joys I can imagine. I have hosted this series for 10 seasons and this upcoming season promises some very special moments as we discover who is truly ready to love.”

When it returns this August, the group will continue facing the twists, turns, and, of course, the trademark curveballs presented by Tommy. It looks like things start off with a bang, including a cabin trip where things get tricky. Cam and Sahara still have a connection, but it appears to be strained.

“He has to do more,” says Sahara. “He’s done some things, but not enough.”

Not only that, but Cisco and Tae are still exploring their undeniable chemistry, and Jay’s in hot water with Kiara for flirting with Sahara.

Take a look below!

Ready to Love: Philadelphia returns with all-new episodes on Friday, August 1, at 8/7c on OWN.