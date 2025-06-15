‘Anything Went’: Keke Palmer Spills The Tea On Son Leodis’ Name

Keke Palmer has set the record straight on her son, Leodis’ old school name.

In a hilarious segment on Scott Evans’ House Guest podcast, the actress and host revealed that the name was made up by her ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson, an ode to the common practice of combining parents’ names in her hometown of Chicago.

“Darius actually made his name. He wanted both our names, which is so crazy,” she said. “So yeah, that was him trying to put like Darius and Lauren, like Leodis, like it was just too much, but I said, ‘Hey, let’s do it. It’s adorable.’ I was pregnant, anything went. It’s adorable…and then also it sounded like an old name. He sounded like he was marching with [Martin Luther King Jr.] It’s like Leodis Andrellton Jackson. He’s gonna be on somebody’s campaign. I just want him to be like Michael from Good Times.“

She continued,

“My parents did that same s***. My sister’s name is Lawrencia. My daddy’s Lawrence. It’s too much.”

Only our girl Keke would have this origin story for a name that sounds generations old.

Her adorable tot recently celebrated his second birthday and Keke marked the milestone with a carousel of cute photos and a special message.

“My life can and will never be the same. You have made me who I will forever be, a MOTHA,” Palmer wrote in her caption. “Leodis from the moment you were in my stomach I knew you were a strong little boy. I could just feel it! Even though you are no longer in my stomach you are in fact my greatest strength,” she continued. “Idk if it’s telepathy or what but you have taught me that I can do anything and as long as you are watching I promise I won’t let you down. Strong baby, strong mommy!!!”



Yes, Leodis!