Celebrity

Keke Palmer Spills The Tea On Son Leodis' Name

‘Anything Went’: Keke Palmer Spills The Tea On Son Leodis’ Name

The actress and host revealed that her ex-boyfriend "made up" the name---but she loves it.

Published on June 15, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Keke Palmer has set the record straight on her son, Leodis’ old school name.

Holiday Inn Express Celebrates National Pancake Day with Keke Palmer and Son Leodis
Source: Sara Jaye / Getty

In a hilarious segment on Scott Evans’ House Guest podcast, the actress and host revealed that the name was made up by her ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson, an ode to the common practice of combining parents’ names in her hometown of Chicago.

“Darius actually made his name. He wanted both our names, which is so crazy,” she said. “So yeah, that was him trying to put like Darius and Lauren, like Leodis, like it was just too much, but I said, ‘Hey, let’s do it. It’s adorable.’ I was pregnant, anything went. It’s adorable…and then also it sounded like an old name. He sounded like he was marching with [Martin Luther King Jr.] It’s like Leodis Andrellton Jackson. He’s gonna be on somebody’s campaign. I just want him to be like Michael from Good Times.

She continued,

“My parents did that same s***. My sister’s name is Lawrencia. My daddy’s Lawrence. It’s too much.”

Only our girl Keke would have this origin story for a name that sounds generations old.

Her adorable tot recently celebrated his second birthday and Keke marked the milestone with a carousel of cute photos and a special message.

“My life can and will never be the same. You have made me who I will forever be, a MOTHA,” Palmer wrote in her caption. “Leodis from the moment you were in my stomach I knew you were a strong little boy. I could just feel it! Even though you are no longer in my stomach you are in fact my greatest strength,” she continued. “Idk if it’s telepathy or what but you have taught me that I can do anything and as long as you are watching I promise I won’t let you down. Strong baby, strong mommy!!!”

Yes, Leodis!

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Celebrity News Celebrity Seeds Keke Palmer Newsletter

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

2023 espnW Summit NYC

Molly Qerim’s Career In Pictures: A Look Back At Her Legacy In Sports Media

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Louis Vuitton: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2026

JAY-Z & Beyoncé Spotted Sitting Next To Jared Kushner & Ivanka Trump At REFORM Alliance Charity Event Sparks Outrage

Hip-Hop Wired
Chris Brown Performs At Chase Field

An Electric Experience: The Wildest, Most Lit & Unforgettable Photos From Chris Brown’s Breezy Bowl XX Tour So Far

Global Grind
HOLLYWOOD, CA. UPN's ``Girlfriends show. A day in the life of Girlfriends, UPN s comedy about four s

25 Years of Sisterhood — Where The Cast Of 'Girlfriends' Is Today

MadameNoire
Latest News
Summer Walker and her "Special Friend" attend 2025 MTV Video Music Awards

‘F**k My Type!’ Summer Walker Pops Out With PeePaw PDA At MTV VMAs, Elderly Entanglement Sparks ‘Sugar Daddy’ Speculation With ‘Special Friend’

Rolling Ray

R.I.P. Influencer Rolling Ray Passes Away At 28, Zeus Network Releases Statement

Karen Huger

#RHOP Release: Karen Huger Leaves Jail Early After Serving 6 Months For DUI, Cameras Reportedly Rolling

Hugo Hernandez-Mendez x Dacara Thompson

Maryland Man Charged With Murder After Missing 19-Year-Old Dacara Thompson Found Dead

Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors attend 7th Annual AAFCA TV Honors

Meagan Good & Jonathan Majors Reveal Photos From Their Secret Wedding As Actor’s Mother Reveals Her ‘Lasting’ Pre-Marital Advice

Cardi B & Kulture attend Alexander Wang - Arrivals - September 2025 New York Fashion Week

Couture Cardi B & Mini-Me Daughter Kulture, Ciara, ‘Love Island’s’ Nic & Olandria & More Slay New York Fashion Week

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close