Keke Palmer And Darius Jackson Reunite With Son Leo

Keke Palmer Reunites With Ex Darius Jackson Months After Dropping Restraining Order & Canceling Custody Case

Published on August 13, 2024

Keke Palmer and her ex, Darius Jackson, were recently spotted together during an outing with their son leaving fans to wonder if they’re copacetically co-parenting, or back together.

Just a few months after the actress dropped her restraining order against the fitness trainer, he seems to be back in the good graces of the Password host.

The pair had a very public falling out after the birth of their first child, Leodis Andrellton Jackson, 1, with Palmer providing testimony, pictures, and video footage detailing the alleged abuse she experienced at the hands of Jackson. As a result, the actress was granted a temporary restraining order requiring Darius to stay 100 feet away from Keke and their son.

In January 2024, the temporary restraining order was extended for six months, delaying their court date to provide the former couple time for “mediation in front of a private judge.” But, as BOSSIP reported earlier this year, documents filed by Palmer’s attorney revealed the hearing will not hold and their July 16 court date was removed from the court’s calendar.

After such a public breakup, which seemingly started when Darius criticized the outfit his then-girlfriend wore to an Usher concert, it’s unclear if the restraining order being dropped means anything more than the pair simply trying to co-parent. Still, they looked more than happy to be reunited in the picture Jackson posted to his Instagram Story this week.

The duo and their 1-year-old son seemed to be out on a stroll at the zoo in the flick posted on Sunday, which Darius captioned, “the boy & his folks.” In the photo, both Palmer and Jackson are flashing big smiles, as the latter holds their son and Keke leans in to look at the both of them. More footage posted by the trainer shows little Leo getting his face painted before showing off the art in a separate flick.

Back in November 2023, Palmer accused Jackson of physical abuse, claiming he destroyed her personal property, threw her belongings into the street, and hit her in front of their son. She also claimed Darius threatened to kill himself if she left him.

After Keke filed a temporary restraining order against Darius, he hit back at her claims by alleging that she was actually the aggressor in their relationship, claiming she “punched” him in the face “at a birthday party” in 2021 and allegedly choked and hit him during another altercation the following year.

Now, the former couple could be playing nice for their son, or they could be rekindling their romance.

