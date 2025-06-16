Celebrity

Bardi Blessings: Cardi Shares 1st Photos Of Baby Blossom

Bardi Blessings: Cardi Shares 1st Full Face Photos Of Her Daughter, Blossom, Bardi Gang Gushes Over Absolutely Adorable Bodak Baby

Cardi B has shared the first full face photos of her youngest child, Blossom

Published on June 16, 2025

Proud mommy Cardi is blessing Bardi Gang with the first photos of her baby girl. On Monday, the 32-year-old rapper posted pictures of her youngest daughter, Blossom, on her Instagram, followed by a sweet snapshot on X (formerly Twitter).

4th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards
Source: Arnold Turner / Getty

In the photos, baby Blossom Belles rocks a pink onesie, a Louis Vuitton scarf, and diamond bracelets.

Cardi also appears in the pictures holding a Louis Vuitton umbrella, posing alongside her other two children—6-year-old Kulture and 3-year-old Wave—who are also dressed in blush colors and don Louis Vuitton accessories.

As expected, fans are swooning over the adorable photos and pointing out how much little Blossom resembles her older siblings.

As previously reported, baby Blossom’s name was revealed last month when Cardi was ranting during an X space about her estranged husband, Offset, being an absentee dad.

“Kiari [Offset] is allowed to see my kids,” Cardi on May 30. “It is not one day that he’s not allowed to see my kids. He stood up my kids three times. He has seen Blossom only like five times,” she continued, “and I been trying to save your face…I said you can see my kids in my house. I want my daughter to feel the love of her dad. He hasn’t seen his kids since March.”

Cardi filed for divorce from Offset in July 2024. She welcomed her daughter on September 7, 2024, while estranged from her ex.

Back in November, rumors swirled that Cardi accidentally spilled the beans on her daughter’s name, when jeweler Elliot Eliantte posted a video featuring the rapper showing off bracelets engraved with the names of her three children.

While Cardi proudly displayed the pieces bearing her older kids’ names—Kulture and Wave—she attempted to conceal the name of her youngest.

“Y’all can’t see my daughter’s name yet so I gotta hide the last one!” she said in the clip. “Just know the whole f***g wrist is Eliantte b***.”

Cardi used her finger to block most of the name, but fans still caught a glimpse of the first letters, “B” and “L,” which immediately sparked speculation. In the comments, followers began tossing out guesses, with some suggesting they saw “BLOOM,” while others leaned toward “BLOSSOM.”

Looks like the guesses about baby Blossom were correct.

Congrats, Cardi!

