Cardi Denies Trying To ‘Out Petty’ Offset Amid Her Stefon Diggs Dating Reveal, Says She’s Taking Steps To ‘Finally Feel Happy’

The rollercoaster relationship between Cardi B and Offset may be coming to an end, but the latest commentary about the dynamic between them (and Cardi’s new man, Stefon Diggs) is making headlines. The outspoken rapper recently didn’t hold back when addressing Rory from the “Rory & Mal” podcast for his take on her divorce, dubbing him a (checks notes) “white b****” amid the insinuation that she’s trying to “out petty” her ex.

Source: ANGELA WEISS

On a recent podcast, Rory asked his co-hosts to “hold Cardi accountable” amid her Offset split. When he was asked what he meant, he simply said “nothing.”

Fans assumed however that he was saying she should take accountability for freely flaunting her Stefon Diggs relationship amid his previous podcast chatter about Cardi attending the NY Knicks game with him.

Source: WWD / Jeff Kravitz

As previously reported, Cardi recently popped out at a Knicks-Celtics playoff basketball game with Diggs after sparking dating rumors in October 2024. Now after seemingly confirming her relationship with Diggs, her ex, Offset, took to Instagram with some now-deleted steamy photos with other women.

Rory pointed out Cardi and Offset have contrasting post-breakup strategies noting that Offset is posting poloraid photos with a “bunch of hoes” with “dead eyes” while Cardi seems to be thriving, courtside with a new man.

“Offset is not happy,” agreed Mal.

He framed the situation as a “master class” in gendered breakup behavior, with Mal likening it to them competing in the “petty games.” He later made the comment about Cardi needed to be held accountable, and the insinuation drew a fiery response from Cardi, who went off on the podcaster in a series of social media posts.

Cardi B Fires Back

According to TheJasmineBRAND, Cardi’s reaction was heated, with her calling Rory a “white man” and a “white b***h” for suggesting a competitive dynamic with her ex-husband.

“”I live and learn and been through worse in my life…I don’t tell my story and put these nasty b*tches on blast cause I’ve seen God handle every woman and the men that put tears in my eyes and pain in my heart,” she wrote.

She emphasized that it’s her life and any decisions she makes are not motivated by any rivalry with Offset. In her clapback, she stressed that she remains private due to public scrutiny, implying that framing her steps to a happier lifestyle as being in competition with Offset diminishes her agency.

“When a white man like Rory talkin about I need to be held accountable for sht he don’t know one thing about really makes me see red…This is not a competition this is me taking baby steps to finally feelin happy,” Cardi continued. “I feel lightweight motivated, in love wit life…and most importantly in love with my three kids no matter what. STFU you white btch before I light a match up your a**.”

Cardi First Filed For Divorce From Offset In 2020

You may recall that the saga of Cardi B and Offset has been a whirlwind.

Source: Daniele Venturelli

Their marriage, which produced three children, Kulture, Wave, and their youngest daughter, whose name has not been revealed, has been marked by both grand romantic gestures and very public turmoil, largely due to Offset’s infidelity. Cardi B initially filed for divorce in 2020, citing irreconcilable differences, but the couple later reconciled. However, the reunion was not to last, as Cardi stated that she had been single for a while in December 2023. She officially filed for divorce in July 2024, stating that there was “no prospect of a reconciliation” and emphasizing the need to prioritize her own happiness and the well-being of her children.