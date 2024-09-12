Celebrity Kids

Cardi & Offset Welcome Their Their Child, A Baby Girl

Congratulations! Cardi & Offset Welcome Their Third Mr. & Mrs. Cephus Seed, A Baby Girl

Published on September 12, 2024

Though they’re going through a divorce, Cardi B and Offset have welcomed their third child; a baby girl.

Cardi

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

 

The news was confirmed via Cardi on Instagram who shared post-birth hospital photos.

In them, the baby girl is swaddled in a blanket and wearing a pink hat. Offset is also featured alongside the couple’s son Wave Set Cephus, and their daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus.

Another snap shows Cardi breastfeeding and in another, Cardi’s sister Hennessy Carolina cradles her niece.

A video also features Offset enjoying skin-to-skin contact with the newborn and in another, Cardi holds her daughter and smiles for the camera as dancehall artist Kalado’s song “Pum Pum Bring Life” plays in the background.

The last photo features Cardi in distress, seemingly during the birthing process as she’s having a vaginal delivery.

“The prettiest lil thing,” Cardi captioned the photos before noting the baby’s birth date of September 7, 2024.

Cardi first announced her pregnancy in August, just one day after filing for divorce from Offset.

“With every ending comes a new beginning,” the Bronx native captioned maternity photos. “I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all! You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion!”

She continued, “I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!”

Cheating was reportedly not a factor in their split, and instead the two simply “grew apart.”

Despite their breakup, it’s good to see that the two are copacetically co-parenting their three children.

Congrats to Cardi and Offset!

