Make America Gross Again: Donald Trump And Republicans Like Gov. Mike Lee Make Jokes Mocking Minnesota Political Shooting

Donald Trump and his MAGA cronies are certified trash, and they never miss an opportunity to show us just how trash they are.

The country was mortified when news broke that a gunman who was later identified as 57-year-old Vance Luther Boelter had impersonated a police officer, went to the homes of two Minnesota politicians, and opened fire. The attack left Minnesota state house speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark dead, and severely injured state senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette.

Senator Amy Klobuchar shared a text from Yvette Hoffman on social media detailing their condition post-shooting. She says that she suffered eight bullet wounds and her husband John suffered nine.

Although Trump and his conservative colleagues initially condemned the shooting saying:

“I have been briefed on the terrible shooting that took place in Minnesota, which appears to be a targeted attack against State Lawmakers. Our Attorney General, Pam Bondi, and the FBI, are investigating the situation, and they will be prosecuting anyone involved to the fullest extent of the law. Such horrific violence will not be tolerated in the United States of America. God Bless the great people of Minnesota, a truly great place!”

However, as with all things Trump, the other shoe was making its way down into a steaming pile of s**t. The very next day, Trump was asked by ABC News about the shooting and whether or not he would contact Minnesota Governor and America’s coach, Tim Walz, about the incident. The orange man decided to forego empathy and decorum and instead launched a barrage of insults, calling Walz “a terrible governor” and “a grossly incompetent person.”

However, this was far from the worst of the reactions. Utah Governor Mike Lee took to social media to not only be disrespectful but also to be a flaming hypocrite toward the stance that Republicans usually take when there is a mass shooting—that the violence should not be politicized. In one breath he says this:

Then turns right around and say this:

The moral high ground is a thing of the past in politics. These people and their followers are truly the worst humans walking the planet. They should all be ashamed but they’re not and that’s the problem.