Sounds Of The South: The Georgia Mass Band Is Creating Pipelines For HBCU Culture [Exclusive]

BOSSIP recently sat down with the founders of Atlanta’s powerhouse HBCU‑style marching ensemble to uncover the heart and hustle behind one of the city’s most awe‑inspiring musical collectives.

On warm evenings in the city, the Georgia Mass Band is locked in. Students clutch sheet music, some scan PDFs on phones, others listen back to tracks through earbuds. The hum of determination fills rooms and outdoor fields. This is no casual summer hobby—it’s a serious space for serious talent. What has now become a legacy started with just four HBCU friends who simply wanted to keep playing.

“We all went to Jackson State [Mississippi] and wanted something to do in Georgia,” said co-founder Matthew Buggs. “Elijah and I were roommates. Marcus and Antonio were roommates.”

In 2016, the group—Matthew Buggs, Elijah Thompson, Marcus Cummings, and Antonio D. Alexander—created a small summer ensemble for friends.

“We got it out the mud, to be honest, to build up a product that people really wanted,” Thompson shared.

That product? A nonprofit mass band made up of high school, college, and alumni musicians from across the state, committed to training, performing and preserving HBCU music culture.

“People can’t get enough of it and it’s a beautiful thing,” Thompson added. “We started with 15 people—our friends—because they wanted to play over the summer.”

Now nearly a decade later, the Georgia Mass Band (GAMB) has become a respected blueprint for how community, sound, and structure can meet to serve the next generation.

Filling the Summer Gap

While many traditional school band programs break for summer, GAMB stays active, giving students continued structure and performance opportunities.

“As a high school director, this is a huge role because it’s a way for them to connect at jamborees and other experiences,” Buggs said.

That structure is more than music. Inside GAMB rehearsals, students manage their own prep—utilizing digital sheet music, coordinating with section leaders and adjusting arrangements in real time. The learning is collaborative, modern and deeply intentional.

“We don’t have the same stipulations similar to a school or game protocols,” Thompson explained. “GAMB music is broader—more access to a variety of arrangements.”

“Community. Scholarship. Musicianship”

Built on HBCU band culture, GAMB carries forward the energy, sound and pageantry many students hope to experience in college—but with a twist.

“Atmosphere. Fun experience. You can’t normally get this action-packed sound outside of an HBCU,” Thompson said.

Buggs summed it up in four words: “Sound. Cleanliness. Execution. Diversity.” But, it’s not just what they play—it’s who sees them.

“It gives the students something to do,” Thompson added. “There isn’t a shortage in having something to do when you’re young and your mind is still moldable.”

For students who didn’t grow up seeing Black musicians at the forefront of large-scale productions, GAMB offers more than representation—it offers possibility.

"Being a high school band director as well—it's really big to see someone who started off only joining band because their friends were in it…now they say they want to major in music and be a band director because of GAMB," said Cummings.

Visual Excellence: The Sophisticated Jewels

If the sound of Georgia Mass Band moves you, The Sophisticated Jewels make sure you feel it. The dynamic dance ensemble brings more than just style to the field—they deliver stamina and serious technical skill.

Led by a team of four coaches—including head coach, Shontavia D. James, and assistant coach, Travaris Cooper, the Sophisticated Jewels are more than just a dance team. They’re a statement of class, technical precision and cultural power.

Cooper, who began dancing with GAMB in 2019 before moving into his coaching role, explained the evolution firsthand:

"Back when I was dancing, we weren't doing all the stuff they doing—like flipping out of chairs, backflipping into splits. It was just 1-2-3-4," he said. "Now it's all kinds of scenarios and methods. I'd rather sit on the side and bring the vision to life than actually be the vision."

When asked what energy they bring to GAMB, Cooper explains that the vision is rooted in versatility.

“It depends on the performance,” Cooper shared. “For ‘Meet the Georgia Mass Band,’ it’s sexy and classy—fluidity. These are grown women and grown men. But when we’re battling, it’s aggressive. It’s intense. It’s sassy. It’s organized chaos.”

The team’s members are adults, many of whom are HBCU-trained dancers from across the SWAC.

"We have girls from Alcorn, Jackson State, Alabama State, Bethune-Cookman, Fort Valley, Texas Southern," Cooper said. "We bring all of these dynamic styles together to make one. That's what makes us special."

Beyond the style and stamina, there’s an elite technical foundation required to even audition.

“If you don’t have these techniques, we can’t use you,” he stated bluntly. “We’re talking ballet fundamentals—pirouettes, calypsos, leaps in first and second. That’s the base of this holy grail type of thing.”

Their uniforms—sleek leotards, two-piece sets and standout accessories—are a result of collaborative creativity.

“We look at the stuff Beyoncé wears on her tours. We might take a top from one look and a bottom from another and piece it together,” said Cooper. “All four of us throw in ideas, and we bring it to life.”

But what truly sets the Jewels apart is the bond and structure.

“These are adults,” Cooper emphasized. “They’ve worked all day, then come to dance from 6:30 to 9. We hold each other accountable. We’ve built lifelong relationships here.”

He described the team’s behind-the-scenes content series, The Real Dancers of Summer Band, as a way to share the grit and glamour. But for him, the most powerful moment this season came during their very first show:

“Meet the Georgia Mass Band was our first performance. People were nervous, but I had faith. Everything I had been yelling about since April—it finally clicked.”

That opening performance didn’t just validate months of hard work—it set the tone for everything to follow. As the season unfolds, The Sophisticated Jewels continue to raise the bar, embodying discipline, elegance and unapologetic Black excellence with every count.

For Cooper, it’s more than choreography—it’s legacy-building.

“We don’t just perform—we represent something bigger,” he said. “And when it all comes together, you can feel it.”

Access That Changes Lives

Every February, GAMB hosts a music-focused college fair that connects Metro Atlanta students with HBCU band directors—many of whom offer scholarships on the spot.

“Every February, we host an annual college fair to bring HBCU band directors for students to audition for free to gain scholarships,” Thompson said.

For Thompson, the mission is personal.

“I had to drive six hours to Jackson to audition—so I wish I had something like this,” he shared.

The feedback from families has been consistent: gratitude. Students who may not have the means to travel for auditions now have the opportunity to showcase their talents in their own city. What once felt distant—college, scholarships, musical careers—suddenly becomes tangible.

“We’ve watched the kids grow into section leaders in HBCUs,” Buggs added.

GAMB connects young musicians with working professionals, and the guidance they receive reflects both high standards and real-world experience.

AUC Roots and Community Reach

GAMB is also intentional about amplifying local programs—especially underrepresented ones. With many Atlanta University Center (AUC) bands being smaller and under-resourced, the founders noted that it was important to open up access to directors and audition opportunities.

Their community reach isn’t just about who gets to play.

“Every year we fill up a U-Haul truck with water and pass out water to schools who are having band practices. It’s not an official thing—we probably should make it that way—but we just like to give back,” Thompson said.

Cummings emphasized the importance of long-term support. So far, the GAMB utilizes the aid of volunteers and multiple facilities to house rehearsals for practice.

“We’re looking for sponsors, a facility and long-term support.” Buggs added, “A consistent practice space would be nice.”

Main Stage Moments

GAMB’s reach isn’t limited to school stadiums and college fairs. Their sound has traveled far enough to catch the attention of major artists across hip-hop and pop culture.

“One day, I got a random call from French Montana saying, ‘Yo, I want to work,’” Buggs recalled.

The band ended up performing in French’s “I Can’t Lie” music video featuring Kodak Black, merging HBCU-style showmanship with mainstream visuals.

Thompson added, “21 Savage’s team saw our stuff online and wanted to work!”

That collaboration led to GAMB being featured in Savage’s Amazon Music performance in Atlanta—another national spotlight moment that put the band’s choreography, instrumentation and discipline front and center.

The list doesn’t stop there. GAMB has also performed at the Atlanta Dream’s WNBA games, collaborated with Southern University alumni and built a social presence that continues to attract brands and artists alike.

For students, these aren’t just one-off gigs—they’re real-world opportunities. Whether backing up platinum-selling rappers or showing out in a stadium, GAMB trains young musicians to handle pressure, hit marks and move as a unit. The stage may change, but the standard never does.

Up Next: A Sound That’s Still Evolving

The band’s schedule this summer is stacked.

“We’re facing Memphis Mass Band this Saturday, and Mississippi All-Stars at Southern Crest on June 28,” Buggs said.

For those attending a GAMB performance for the first time, expect crowd engagement, showmanship and a commitment to musical precision that rivals halftime at the Classic.

“We’re ready to move past just the summer, so we need all the support,” Cummings emphasized.

The goal is growth—not just in numbers, but in impact.

Legacy in Action

What resonates most from speaking to the founders isn’t just what they built—it’s why they built it.

Support the Movement

