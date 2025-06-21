An Exclusive Look At RenderATL 2025's Record-Breaking Return
Hurry, Hurry! Step Right Up For A RenderATL Recap! Come For The Conference, Stay For The Carnival & Community [Exclusive]
RenderATL 2025 wasn’t just a movie — it was a blockbuster, and BOSSIP has all the exclusive details! Atlanta Tech Week was the place to be, and RenderATL was the epic event to see. The record-breaking conference offered something for everyone, from tech professionals to newcomers looking to level up their skills and networks.
Day 1 Starts With A Bang And A Rooftop Bash!
The RenderATL three-day extravaganza began on Wednesday, June 11, hosting more than 8,000 attendees at the AmericasMart in downtown Atlanta. Once again, the conference brought out the biggest names and businesses in the game from around the world. For those ready to work hard by getting deeper into their tech tool bag, day one began with the Atlanta Tech Week AI Summit presented by IBM.
In the workshops, attendees could walk in with no coding background and leave knowing how to build their own apps and websites. Industry vets also used these sessions to sharpen their skills and expand their understanding of AI, “From Hype to How-To.”
The first day’s lineup also included The Future of AI in Creative and an Investor Roundtable hosted by BLCK VC.
“RenderATL 2025 was more than a tech conference, it was a cultural moment. We’ve always believed in merging community and code, and this year we leveled up with experiences that truly reflected the brilliance and creativity of the tech world. Across every touchpoint, from thought-provoking panels to high-energy performances, RenderATL was a celebration of innovation and community,” said Render ATL Founder and CEO Justin E. Samuels.
When it was time to play hard, the opening night party set the tone for this year’s theme of “The Greatest Tech Show On Earth.” The RenderATL Rooftop Kickoff Party presented by Uber at Skyline Park delighted guests with a tech spin on carnival-themed games, interactive brand activations, custom cocktails, multiple DJs, mini golf, and diaspora-inspired bites.
The AfroFuture team (which produces Afrocella) curated a one-of-a-kind experience for creatives, execs, tastemakers, founders, and engineers to mingle in front of the stunning Atlanta skyline.
Read more about the star-studded lineup of special guests and RenderATL 2025 switching from carnival games to a Carnival music festival after the flip!
- ‘B***h, You Could Never!’ Cardi B Drags ‘Disgusting’ Crissle West’s Malicious Motherhood Comments Over Pre-Tour Pregnancy
- Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 113
- Record Breaking Bardi! Cardi B Goes Platinum And Lands Guinness World Record For Strategic Marketing, Gets Big Gift From Stefon Diggs
Day 2 Showcases An Elite Expo & A Grammy Winner Dropping Gems About Finding A New Lane
On day 2, sponsors like Zillow, OpenAI, Google, Microsoft, Intuit Mailchimp, Netflix, Delta, DraftKings, and Expedia showed up and showed out at the expo. The immersive showcase featured greenscreen photobooths, software giveaways, demos of new products, live podcast tapings, games, and all the swag bags you can carry. Attendees looking to expand their business or explore job opportunities could make rare one-on-one connections with company recruiters and leaders.
One of the must-see moments was the fireside chat with Grammy-winning artist, actor, and cultural thought leader David Banner, joining Justin E. Samuels (Founder & CEO, RenderATL), Okla Jones III (Senior Entertainment Editor, Essence), and Daylon Goff (Senior Director, Black Ambition). The dynamic leaders’ conversation explored making an authentic personal brand work for you, regardless of where you pop out or pivot.
New Relic’s Executive Roundtable Breakfast kicked off the Executive Summit. Zillow’s “Future of Work” and Netflix’s “Behind the Streams: Code & Culture” events highlighted the innovations that make them industry leaders. Sessions on “The Future of Atlanta” and “Revitalizing Downtown” covered Atlanta’s evolution as the Silicon South tech hub.
RenderATL welcomed everyone to bond over more than their resumés. The conference’s app helped coordinate scheduled meet-ups and photo ops for groups like the members of the Diving Nine and sneakerheads.
Day 3 Switches Up The Carnival Theme With Impeccable Island Vibes For The Render Fest Finale
The final day offered a packed schedule with the last of the 80 educational workshops and seminars. As the expo and final Atlanta Tech Week events cooled down, the RenderATL finale was heating up. After the carnival conference ended, a Carnival concert got the party started with artists and food trucks from across the Caribbean diaspora.
The RenderATL team represented their roots, which are as diverse as Atlanta, at Render Fest! The island vibes were impeccable with a roster of heavy hitters like Kevin Lyttle and V’ghn, Alison Hinds, Elephant Man, and Wayne Wonder. Lituation is an understatement! The backpacks were out, flags were waving, and the whole crowd danced the night away!
It’s a wrap for RenderATL 2025, but tap in with the team on social media for more upcoming events around the U.S. Mark your calendars for RenderATL’s return next summer, August 12 – 13, 2026.
Are you feeling the FOMO for RenderATL 2025? Will you be attending in 2026?
- ‘B***h, You Could Never!’ Cardi B Drags ‘Disgusting’ Crissle West’s Malicious Motherhood Comments Over Pre-Tour Pregnancy
- Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 113
- Record Breaking Bardi! Cardi B Goes Platinum And Lands Guinness World Record For Strategic Marketing, Gets Big Gift From Stefon Diggs