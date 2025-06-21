Hurry, Hurry! Step Right Up For A RenderATL Recap! Come For The Conference, Stay For The Carnival & Community [Exclusive]

RenderATL 2025 wasn’t just a movie — it was a blockbuster, and BOSSIP has all the exclusive details! Atlanta Tech Week was the place to be, and RenderATL was the epic event to see. The record-breaking conference offered something for everyone, from tech professionals to newcomers looking to level up their skills and networks.

Source: Derek White / Getty

Day 1 Starts With A Bang And A Rooftop Bash!

The RenderATL three-day extravaganza began on Wednesday, June 11, hosting more than 8,000 attendees at the AmericasMart in downtown Atlanta. Once again, the conference brought out the biggest names and businesses in the game from around the world. For those ready to work hard by getting deeper into their tech tool bag, day one began with the Atlanta Tech Week AI Summit presented by IBM.

In the workshops, attendees could walk in with no coding background and leave knowing how to build their own apps and websites. Industry vets also used these sessions to sharpen their skills and expand their understanding of AI, “From Hype to How-To.”

Source: Courtesy of RenderATL / Courtesy of RenderATL

The first day’s lineup also included The Future of AI in Creative and an Investor Roundtable hosted by BLCK VC.

“RenderATL 2025 was more than a tech conference, it was a cultural moment. We’ve always believed in merging community and code, and this year we leveled up with experiences that truly reflected the brilliance and creativity of the tech world. Across every touchpoint, from thought-provoking panels to high-energy performances, RenderATL was a celebration of innovation and community,” said Render ATL Founder and CEO Justin E. Samuels.

When it was time to play hard, the opening night party set the tone for this year’s theme of “The Greatest Tech Show On Earth.” The RenderATL Rooftop Kickoff Party presented by Uber at Skyline Park delighted guests with a tech spin on carnival-themed games, interactive brand activations, custom cocktails, multiple DJs, mini golf, and diaspora-inspired bites.

Source: Courtesy of RenderATL / Courtesy of RenderATL

The AfroFuture team (which produces Afrocella) curated a one-of-a-kind experience for creatives, execs, tastemakers, founders, and engineers to mingle in front of the stunning Atlanta skyline.

