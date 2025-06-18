ChildcareCartel: Atlanta’s Multibillion-Dollar Daycare Scene Spotlighted In New Reality Show [Trailer Exclusive]

A new Atlanta-based reality series is pulling back the curtain on one of the city’s most lucrative and competitive industries, and we’ve got exclusive deets. The Childcare Cartel is a docuseries spotlighting a sisterhood of savvy entrepreneurs.

Executive produced by and starring Sherri J. White, The Childcare Cartel follows four women—White, Janaya Burke, Keisha “Starr” Archer and Sydney Jordan—as they navigate business, friendship and personal ambition in the high-stakes world of early childhood education. Together, they represent a new class of moguls intent on building generational wealth through baby budgets and bold decisions.

“The Childcare Cartel is more than a show, it’s a cultural shift,” said Executive Producer, Sherri J. White in a statement shared with BOSSIP. “I created it to spotlight the raw, unfiltered stories of powerhouse women who are breaking barriers and rewriting the narrative of success in childcare and beyond. This isn’t just about raising children, it’s about raising the bar, elevating women’s voices and creating a ripple effect of change.”

The series promises a mix of “professional rivalry, personal drama and motivational grit,” offering an insider look at the booming Atlanta daycare scene that’s much more than meets the eye.

In the trailer shared exclusively with BOSSIP, we see the ladies facing vandalism, construction errors, zoning issues, family drama, and life-changing decisions.

Meet the Cast:

Sherri J. White

A visionary CEO and published author, White is the mastermind behind The Childcare Cartel and the owner of three daycare centers in Atlanta. She’s on a mission to turn her entrepreneurial blueprint into a movement, using her platform to elevate other women in the industry.

Janaya Burke

The daughter of Sherri J. White, Janaya is carving out her own lane as a dual business owner. A licensed esthetician with a successful spa, she’s now entering the childcare industry by developing a center within the same building. Elegant and strategic, she brings legacy energy to the show as she strives to build on her mother’s empire.

Keisha “Starr” Archer

A beauty industry veteran and serial entrepreneur, Starr is the quiet storm of the group. With two thriving daycare buildings under her belt in just five years, she’s making power moves with precision and focus. On The Childcare Cartel, she proves that even the softest voice can make the loudest impact.

Sydney Jordan

This first-generation Bajan-American powerhouse turns childcare into an elite experience. With nearly a decade in the industry, she blends hard work and high standards to serve an upscale clientele with no excuses and no compromises. Described as the “firecracker” of the group, she’s unapologetically ambitious and endlessly charismatic. Ultimately, Sydney crafts environments where excellence is non‑negotiable.

With its mix of hustle, heart and high drama, The Childcare Cartel aims to shift the cultural narrative around Black women in business, offering an empowering portrayal of ambition and sisterhood. Whether competing for industry dominance or collaborating for community impact, these moguls aren’t holding back.

The cast of The Childcare Cartel will host a private watch party on Wednesday, July 23, at a private location in Atlanta to give select industry tastemakers a sneak peek of what’s to come.

