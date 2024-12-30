‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’ Supertrailer Exclusive: The Gang Goes International BUT Beef Doesn’t Care About Borders!

With the New Year on the horizon we’re even more excited about new episodes of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

The popular docuseries Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta returns to MTV on Tuesday, January 7th at 8PM ET/PT bringing viewers more drama, music, and the personal stories that keep fans hooked.

Check out the supertrailer for the new season below:

This season promises unforgettable storylines…

After the fallout from her cast album concert, Spice takes a select crew to London for a global performance to reclaim her narrative.

Saucy Santana is exploring new musical territories, ready to shake up the Atlanta music scene while challenging the status quo of the old guard’s dominance.

Karlie Redd puts everything on the line for her relationship with millionaire TLO, as past exes surface and attempt to shake up their happily ever after.

Rasheeda and Kirk work to restore harmony in the Frost family, but power struggles threaten their progress.

With new rumors swirling around Scrappy, his tumultuous personal life spills into the public eye, including a new crisis involving Momma Dee.

Bambi emerges as a formidable force, as she navigates a delicate truce with her former foes & ex-husband Scrappy, but is tested as new bomb drops and loyalties are broken.

Lil Zane and Ashley Conley tackle new family pressures as their marriage hangs on a lifeline.

Yandy and Mendeecees begin to question their priorities and friendships as they desperately try to move on from the explosive allegations that shattered their public image last season.

Joc and Kendra reverse roles this season when Joc’s karmic jealousy comes to a head and threatens to push his and Kendra’s marriage to the brink.

Latin recording artist International Nova and his wife Cristina bring passion, ambition, and fresh perspectives to the cast.

The powerhouse cast features Amy Luciani, Ashley Conley, Bambi, Erica Banks, Erica Dixon, Jasmine Bleu, Jessica White, Karlie Redd, Kendra Robinson, Khaotic, Kirk Frost, Lil Zane, Mendeecees, Momma Dee, Rasheeda, Renni Rucci, Saucy Santana, Scrappy, Shekinah Jo, Sierra Gates, Spice, Yandy, Yung Joc, ZellSwag, and newcomers Latin recording artist, International Nova and his wife, Cristina Nova.

Watch previous seasons of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta on Paramount+, MTV VOD, and the Love & Hip Hop channel on Pluto TV.

Join the conversation using #LHHATL and follow the official Love & Hip Hop accounts on Instagram, X, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube.