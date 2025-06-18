Politics

NAACP Won't Invite Donald Trump To National Conference

Can't Sit Here! NAACP Refuses To Invite Donald Trump To National Convention, Ending 116-Year Tradition

Published on June 18, 2025

Former President Donald Trump Travels To Atlanta, Georgia
In the spirit of Rosa Parks, sometimes, as Black people, we just have to look a white person straight in the face and say, “Nah.”

According to NPR, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People gave a sitting president the Dikembe Mutombo finger. For 116 years, the NAACP has extended their hand to the then-current president ostensibly to bend his ear about things that concern the Black community in the hopes that a dialogue will influence policy. Unfortunately, Trump doesn’t have the necessary empathy to be convinced to give a damn about Black folks and thus, the organization will not be inviting him to their national conference this year.

NAACP President Derrick Johnson held a press conference on Monday, June 16, in Charlotte, N.C., where made the announcement and explained why the decision was made.

“Donald Trump is attacking our democracy and our civil rights…The president has signed unconstitutional executive orders to oppress voters and undo federal civil rights protections,” Johnson said. “… he continually undermines every pillar of our democracy to make himself more powerful and to personally benefit from the U.S. government.”

Despite the fact that Trump has declined the previous invites to the historical Black space, he still sent one of his bootlickers named Harrison Fields (oh, the irony of that last name…) out to act fake offended that he wasn’t extended an invite this year.

“The NAACP isn’t advancing anything but hate and division, while the President is focused on uniting our country, improving our economy, securing our borders, and establishing peace across the globe,” White House spokesperson Harrison Fields said in a statement to NPR. “This is the same vision for America that a record number of Black Americans supported in the resounding reelection of President Trump.”

A “record number” of lost and contrarian Negroes giving up their dignity to cast a vote for a reality TV game show host by no means represents the needs and desires of the Black community en masse.

