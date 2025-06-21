Oprah Says She’s ‘Never Been Near A Puff Party’ In Conversation With T.D. Jakes

Celebrity

Oprah Tells T.D. Jakes She's 'Never Been Near A Puff Party'

The media mogul sat down with the famous pastor for a chat on faith, career and those pesky Diddy party rumors.

Published on June 21, 2025

Media mogul Oprah Winfrey set the record straight about rumors (and AI pictures!) that she partied with Diddy while joining Bishop T.D. Jakes at his annual Good Soil Forum in Dallas, TX.

T.D. Jakes and Oprah Winfrey talk at MegaFest 2013 - Day 1
Source: Cooper Neill / Getty

Fox5DC reports the three-day conference wrapped up with a fireside chat featuring Jakes and Winfrey where they discussed the foundation of faith that their respective empires were built on.

“I have been God-led and spirit-led from the beginning. And every decision that I have ever made that has led to any sort of success, whatsoever, has come from sitting with the spirit and asking God, ‘What would you have me do first?’” Winfrey said. “And every time I have made a mistake and have been in a struggle, it’s because I was led by my own mind and not by God’s mind for me.”

The billionaire talk show host and businesswoman also shared that her TV network OWN struggled to succeed in its early days because she rushed into starting it at the behest of people around her. She encouraged the audience to learn from her mistake by “getting still” and being obedient before making big moves.

“Opportunity comes your way by being clear about what it is you actually really want to achieve and having everyone else in the room in alignment with that vision and how to execute that vision,” Winfrey insisted. “Everybody is in synergetic vibration to bring it into fruition and manifestation.”

When the conversation turned to the dangers of AI, both Jakes and Winfrey got to publicly deny the allegations that they’d been spotted at Diddy parties throughout the years. Well, except for the good Bishop who said he stopped by a birthday party for 30 minutes one time but did not party or politic at his big age.

“Not only do they not know it but they help spread it…I am almost 70 years old, what do I look like?! I am a grandfather. What do I look like at this late day going? But that is the kind of world that we are living in,” Jakes said.

Winfrey added,

“First of all, I have never been near a Puff party. I have never been near a Puff party. And anybody who knows me knows if there is a party, I am the first one out…the nature of my personality is that I am not a party person. That is not who I am. I like to sit at home with my thoughts by the fire, with the dogs.”

Basically, leave them both out of the mess!

The Good Soil Forum was created in 2023 and is aimed at equipping minority business owners with resources to strengthen their companies through a series of breakout sessions, panels and a $500,000 Seed Capital Pitch Competition presented by Wells Fargo. The other speakers included Operation HOPE Founder John Hope Bryant, Fear of God owner Jerry Lorenzo, financial educator Wallstreet Trapper, entrepreneur and artist David Banner and Slutty Vegan founder Pinky Cole Hayes.

