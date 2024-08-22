Fiery Feline: ‘Childless Cat Lady’ DNC Cameras Panned To During Oprah’s Speech Speaks Out, Slams J.D. Vance

Oprah Winfrey took a jab at former president Donald Trump’s running mate, J.D.Vance for his ridiculous “childless cat lady” comment during night three of the exciting Democratic National Convention (DNC) as cameras panned “Wendy Williams-style” to a woman in the audience. While social media users expressed sympathy for the young woman who was captured on camera in the moment, the “childless cat lady” came forward with a fiery feline response.

Oprah Addressed The DNC On Wednesday, Cameras Panned To Teresa S. Woorman

The 70-year-old media maven took to the stage on Wednesday night with an inspiring speech, detailing her journey as a registered independent while encouraging other undecided voters to cast their ballot for Kamala Harris. The former Oprah Winfrey Show star said the Democrat would give her all to creating “the best” version of America, unlike Trump and his V.P. pick, Vance.

“We are not so different from our neighbors. When a house is on fire, we don’t ask about the homeowner’s race or religion. We don’t wonder who their partner is or how they voted,” Winfrey told the audience before slamming the silly comment Vance made during a 2021 interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

During the cringey segment, he claimed America was operated by “a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made.”

Winfrey fired back at the remark.

“No. We just try to do the best we can to save them. And if the place happens to belong to a childless cat lady? We try to get that cat out, too,” the star said as the audience burst into applause.

DNC cameras then surprisingly panned to a woman in the crowd who appeared quite uncomfortable with the attention drawn to her by Vance’s awkward comment. After being on camera for an excruciating three seconds, she turned away.

On X formerly known as Twitter, however, she identified herself as Teresa S. Woorman.

Woorman is a delegate at the convention from Maryland who owns cats, is a Swiftie, doesn’t have children and could care less what J.D. Vance thinks about it.

“Damn right this childless cat lady is 100% disgusted by J.D. Vance in general and 100% behind @KamalaHarris and @GovTimWalz! Also I may be childless but I do hope that’s not a permanent condition, thanks!”

Social Media Reacts To Oprah’s DNC Speech

Social media users lit up X to share their thoughts about the hilarious moment, with many praising Oprah for “publicly humiliating” Vance. Some extended sympathy to the young woman caught in the middle of the “childless cat lady” debacle, calling the DNC cameraman “shady” for embarrassing the innocent crowdgoer.

“I’m screaming at the DNC cutting to this random woman when Oprah made a ‘childless cat lady’ comment. Taking a page from Wendy Williams’ cameraman lol,” wrote one netizen on X.

Another user added;

“That poor woman who the camera panned to and stayed on for seconds too long when Oprah mentioned ‘childless cat ladies’…girl I see you and I am so sorry but I cackled.”

Winfrey’s speech ended on a positive yet serious note on Wednesday, as the media titan commemorated Black women like Kamala Harris who have broken barriers for communities of color throughout history. She expressed gratitude to Ruby Bridges, Gail Etienne, and Leona Tate, who, in November 1960, became the first African American students to integrate an elementary school in the South. Winfrey also paid tribute to the late Tessie Provost, a pioneer of school desegregation.

“She, like Ruby Bridges and her friends, Leona and Gail, the New Orleans Four they were called. They broke barriers, and they paid dearly for it. But it was the grace and guts and courage of women like Tessie Prevost Williams that paved the way for another young girl who nine years later became part of the second class to integrate the public schools in Berkeley, California,” said Winfrey, comparing Harris’ journey to greatness with that of the previously mentioned civil rights icons.

The Color Purple actress added;

“And it seems to me that at school and at home, somebody did a beautiful job of showing this young girl how to challenge the people at the top and empower the people at the bottom. They showed her how to look at the world and see not just what is but what can be. They instilled in her a passion for justice and freedom and the glorious fighting spirit necessary to pursue that passion. And soon, very soon, we’re going to be teaching our daughters and sons about how this child of an Indian mother and a Jamaican father, two idealistic, energetic immigrants how this child grew up to become the 47th president of the United States. That is the best of America.”



What did you think of Oprah Winfrey’s speech?