Big & Bold: NFL Players, Plus-Size Models & Black Designers Dominate Dallas Runway At ‘Man Of The Moment’ Show

Seen on the big (Father’s Day) Zaddy scene…



Fashion, football, and fatherhood collided in fierce formation at The Mason Dallas, where fan-favorite athletes found their front-row moment.

While luxury fashion is still struggling to reflect real bodies on runways, The Bigger Picture and menswear powerhouse Don Morphy recently dropped a serious style statement in the south. Their 2nd Annual “Man of the Moment” Fashion Show brought out plus-size men, Black men, and professional athletes who were the stars of the show.

The “Man of the Moment” runway was stacked with NFL talent, showcasing powerhouse athletes who brought both presence and polish to the catwalk. Current Dallas Cowboys players CJ Goodwin, Darius Harris, who just married #RHOP’s Jassi Rideaux, and Kemon Hall suited up in custom Don Morphy formalwear alongside Kevin Harris of the New England Patriots and Mo Hurst of the Cleveland Browns. Retired Miami Dolphins lineman Justin “Jelly” Ellis added veteran flair, while free agents TJ Smith (formerly of the Panthers) and Daniel Wise (formerly of the Commanders) rounded out the lineup, proving that strength, style, and swagger aren’t limited to the field.

Curated by Cameron Boyland, the Big & Tall model and activist behind The Bigger Picture with a résumé that includes campaigns for Savage X Fenty, SKIMS, and NIKE, Boyland created this event not just to spotlight size diversity, but to build the stage the industry refuses to offer.

"Vogue Business put out the receipts. Every season, we see size charts and statistics proving how far fashion still has to go. Yet we never see men like us on those runways. So we created our own. This is what visibility looks like," Boyland told BOSSIP.

And let’s be clear, this wasn’t a gimmick.

With tailoring by Don Morphy and styling by Tameka Smith, the athletes walked in elevated, high-fashion looks that wouldn’t miss on any red carpet. From velvet blazers to clean, classic tuxedos, the drip was intentional, and the confidence was contagious.

But beyond the style, the show had soul. Many of the athletes walking were also fathers, adding an emotional layer that reminded the crowd that masculinity is about more than muscle; it’s about presence, pride, and purpose.

And that purpose extended off the runway, too. The event raised funds for Threads for Change, a nonprofit that mentors and empowers underserved youth through fashion and creative arts.

The glam squad, including Latorsha Solomon, Aalaysia Smallwood, and Leibeautique, kept everyone camera-ready, while photographers Vi Vo, Esther Frederick, and Chris Edge captured every moment. Videographer Jorge Nunez was on hand to film the magic, with Swan 7 Productions and Taylor Olivares holding it down on logistics.

If the message wasn’t already clear, Man of the Moment made sure it was heard loud and proud: luxury fashion isn’t just for one kind of body, and the future of menswear is big, bold, and inclusive.

