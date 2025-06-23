Politics

Homeland Security says Iran bombing increases threats in U.S.

Y’all President Stupid: Homeland Security Warns Of Retaliation From Iran, AOC Says Bombing Is Grounds For Impeachment

Published on June 23, 2025

White House US President Donald Trump
Source: The Washington Post / Getty
UPDATED — 1:24 PM 06/23/2025

ABC News reports that Iran has launched a strike on a U.S. military installation in Qatar, dubbing the operation the “Annunciation of Victory,” according to Iranian state media.

The target, identified by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, is the Al Udeid Air Base, a key American stronghold in the region.

In a statement, Iran’s armed forces framed the attack as a direct response to U.S. involvement in the region:

“The aggression of the American enemy revealed that the Zionist threat is merely an extension of U.S. ambitions,” the statement read. “We emphasize that in this national defense, America’s mobile bases and military targets across the region are not sources of power—but rather critical vulnerabilities for this war-driven regime.”

Below this line, the original story begins. ___________________________

Donald Trump made the wildly unpopular, potentially unauthorized, and completely unnecessary decision to drop bombs on Iran this weekend, and Americans are already being warned of retaliatory acts that could ensue in the coming days, weeks, and months.

According to NBC Chicago, the Department of Homeland Security has issued a new update to the National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin noting a “heightened threat environment” consisting, but not limited to “low-level cyber attacks”. DHS also warns of the mobilization of groups supported by the Islamic Republic of Iran that would target Jews, those who are pro-Israel, and any organization related to the United States.

How is Iran responding to the U.S. military action? Iran’s ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency, Reza Najafi, did not bite his tongue in calling the attack an “unprecedented act of aggression.”

He said Iran reserves its right to self-defense. “As long as the source of the threat persists, the Islamic Republic of Iran will continue to undertake the necessary, resolute and proportionate measures to neutralize it at the time, place and manner of its own choosing.”

If the justification for bombing is to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, it sounds like Trump’s halfwit strategy gave them every incentive to ensure that nuclear capabilities are in their future.

To call Trump’s decision “controversial” is akin to calling Adolf Hitler “rude.” There have been little to no issues that MAGA and progressive liberals have agreed on since Trump took office in 2016. That said, when folks like Amanda Seales and Joy Ann Reid agree wholeheartedly (and in disgust) with folks like Tucker Carlson and Marjorie Taylor Greene, it should make clear that bombing Iran is a very bad idea both politically and socially.

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took things a step further in her reaction to Trump’s ego-driven engagement, calling for the president tobe impeached for the third time in his two terms in office.

Orangey has only been in office for six months and we’re damn near in a war. MAGA voters have to be the most gullible people in the history of American politics.

