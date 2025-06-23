RHOA Glam Squad Squabble: Brit Eady & Kelli Ferrell Throw ‘Pill Popping’ & Abortion Allegations Amid Their Ex-Friend Feud

Source: Gizelle Hernandez/James Bianchi

Tensions came to a head between Brit Eady and Kelli Ferrell on the June 15 episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, officially marking the downfall of their once-close friendship. What started as a glam squad disagreement escalated into a full-blown feud, complete with pointed insults and sharp shade from both sides.

At Phaedra Parks’ clothing event, Eady accused Ferrell of being “insecure,” suggesting that was the real reason behind her refusal to let Eady work with her glam squad. But Ferrell didn’t back down. She swiftly turned the tables, arguing that Eady was the one who felt threatened. The heated exchange escalated from there, transforming the former friends into full-blown adversaries.

“Insecure, but you wanted to use my team,” Ferrell insisted before Eady shot back with more accusations tied to their glam squad rift.

Eady claimed that the cookbook author practically “begged” her to work with her glam squad, alleging that she only did it because she needed to have “a sidekick” to boost her confidence.

Ferrell didn’t take the comment lightly; it struck a nerve and ignited her fury. In retaliation, she fired back with a harsh accusation, claiming Eady was Phaedra Parks’ “pill popping roommate” during a cast trip to Grenada.

The jab immediately set off The Real Housewives of Atlanta newcomer, who clapped back with a deeply personal and spiteful dig, mocking Ferrell’s alleged past abortions.

Eady & Ferrell Explained What Led To Their Fallout On The Real Housewives of Atlanta: After Show

While the duo has yet to sit down face to face and hash out their differences post-argument, Ferrell and Eady offered more insight into the intense fight on The Real Housewives of Atlanta: After Show.

In part 1 of the conversation, Ferrell said that when she arrived at Parks’ event, she was already “fed up” with Eady, not because of the glam debacle, but due to the newbie’s lack of support during the finalization of her divorce. According to the housewife, Eady didn’t offer any emotional support during that difficult time.

“Not only did she not show up—she didn’t call, she didn’t text, she didn’t send a bible verse, she didn’t send a flower,” Ferrell told castmate Shamea Morton during the aftershow. “She didn’t say, ‘How are you feeling? How did court go?” the chef continued. “I have literally showed up for Brit in more ways than most… I stood up for you in rooms where no one else was standing up for you.”

However, Eady shared a different perspective in Part 2 of the aftershow, claiming that jealousy played a major role in the breakdown of their friendship. The insurance agent claimed that their relationship started to deteriorate after they began working together professionally. While doing a glam session for an event in Nashville, Eady agreed to work with her then bestie on a joint look, but quickly realized that there was a difference in the way they were being done up for the event.

“Kelli had introduced me to her glam. I started working with the team. We go to Nashville. She, Kelli, wanted to do matching looks … this is all her idea … it was cute, so I was like, ‘Oh okay,’ so then we get to Nashville, They’re working on her makeup too long. They’re working on her hair too long. Her videos look better.’ She didn’t want me to post any [content],” Eady explained.

Shortly after the strange glam experience, the star claimed she received a call from Ferrell’s squad saying they could no longer work with her.

“I said, ‘Excuse me? What do you mean?’” she revealed. “They’re like, ‘Look, we love you guys, I know you guys are close, you guys need to talk it out before this gets ugly.’ They came to me.”

After learning that she’d effectively been cut off from the team, Eady decided to confront Ferrell over lunch, where the housewife allegedly admitted to being jealous, according to Eady.

“I said, ‘Kelli, is everything okay? Did you really say that?’ She’s like, ‘I did, but I just was in my feelings. It was a lot going on at the time.’ So me, I was like, ‘Then how can you really be my friend if you’re hating on the background,’” Eady revealed.

This glam squabble is intense! Do you think Brit Eady and Kelli Ferrell can come back from this?