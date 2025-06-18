RHOA Ex-Friend Files: Brit Eady & Kelli Ferrell Continue Trading Shade After Their Grenada Glam Team Tension

Rebellious #RHOA exiter Brit Eady had some choice words for her former friend Kelli Ferrell after the chef accused her of “going behind” her back to get dolled up by her trusted glam team on Sunday’s (June 15) episode.

The shady remark came just days after Ferrell made a pointed comment about Eady’s ongoing lawsuit against Bravo over the controversial sexual images shown at Kenya’s hair spa launch—images Eady recently claimed weren’t even of her.

It seems Eady and Ferrell’s friendship is rapidly deteriorating. On June 17, Eady posted a photo on Instagram, donning a tight cheetah-print dress, telling followers she “never needed a crowd” and that she did her own glam after her tense conversation with Ferrell in Grenada aired on Sunday.

“Never needed a crowd. I always stood on my own two feet. (Did my own glam) styled by @ParisChea,” she penned.

What happened between Eady and Ferrell in Grenada?

On Sunday’s episode, Eady sat down with her close friend to discuss the fallout from their heated exchange at the group dinner. Ferrell had called Eady out for not contributing enough to the Grenada disaster relief, a move that left Eady feeling blindsided and disappointed, especially with the confrontation happening in front of the entire group.

Ferrell defended her stance, claiming she didn’t feel like Eady, 37, was “showing up enough” for the cause. She pointed to just three weeks prior, when Eady bragged about treating her entire staff to cosmetic surgery in 2020. But instead of comforting her bestie, Eady began to suspect that the real issue wasn’t about the donation at all. She hinted that the culinary guru might be upset for another reason—maybe for her attempt to use her glam team.

In a confessional, Ferrell claimed that the TV personality was secretly trying to bring her entourage into the mix, revealing that she had arranged a private meeting with her glam team at her home without Ferrell’s knowledge.

Eady suggested that Ferrell’s resistance was driven by jealousy, a move she said was flat out “not giving bestie.”

But that wasn’t the case, according to her pal. Ferrell said while she was open to “extending her team” to help Eady find some glam support, she found the gesture to be downright weird.

“It’s like, damn, do you want my gynecologist too?” Ferrell said during her confessional on Sunday’s Real Housewives of Atlanta episode.

Now, the stylist who was once working with both ladies, but has allegiance to Brit, is weighing in. Earlier this week, Paris Chea, the stylist caught in the middle, replied to a Bravo’s Prison Pipeline post on X about the alleged glam squad meeting.

According to Chea, a “drunk” Kelli crashed the meeting in question.

“Kelli came to the meeting in the end drunk, Brit even Ubered her there lol.”

When another user speculated, “Brit’s money is funny and Kelli knows she probably won’t pay consistently, and she doesn’t want to mess up her established relationship with her glam team.”

Paris shot back,

“Brit pays well and promptly on time. Despite what you may have seen on 1 episode! She’s employed some of the best in ATL and never been an issue. She actually pays right before you leave her presence, that Apple Pay goes straight through.”

The online drama escalated further after Bravo’s Prison Pipeline quipped, “Cause Kelli don’t have the funds,” a comment Paris quietly “liked.”

In response to the growing chatter, Kelli took to her Instagram Stories, dismissing the controversy as “Imagine Me Arguing With A Worker/ Scammer/ Fan” before adding, “Back to my family vacation. #Weirdos.”

In response, Paris has changed his profile pic to the shady meme that Brit shared.

That’s not at all, however, Kelli also threw some shade Brit’s way in a recent interview.

