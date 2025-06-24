R&B Royalty Reunion: Brandy & Monica Announce ‘The Boy Is Mine Tour,’ Soul-Stirring Songstresses Stir ’90s Nostalgia

Source: Courtesy of Tre Media / Tre Media

After years of speculation, R&B fans can finally rejoice! Brandy and Monica are gearing up for their highly anticipated The Boy Is Mine Tour, which will see the famous singers perform across 24 cities. According to a press release, the long-awaited tour will kick off on Oct. 16, making stops in St. Louis, Houston, Brooklyn, and several other cities before finishing out with a finale on Dec. 7.

The historic event celebrates 27 years since Brandy and Monica dropped their iconic hit, “The Boy Is Mine,” in 1998, a classic that spent 13 consecutive weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became a defining cultural touchstone of late ‘90s R&B.

“They were trying to get us to do a tour since ’98, and it just finally felt like the right time, and I’m just so honored to be here,” Brandy, 46, told Gayle King on CBS Mornings June 24. “It was a dream come true. The song in itself was just monumental…and I just wanted us to do everything with the song, and finally we get a chance to do that.”

Monica, 44, shared her excitement for the long-awaited moment, reflecting on how, when their hit song first took off in the ’90s, she and Brandy weren’t particularly close. As teenagers chasing success in their own lanes, their paths didn’t always align. But this upcoming event has given them a meaningful opportunity to reconnect and grow closer over time.

“It’s a musical marriage. When you start to go on a tour, especially of this caliber, we have to talk about everything,” she explained. “For example, with Verzuz, that was our first time seeing each other in years. There was no conversation. We weren’t able to do what it is that we do now, which is really learn each other. We didn’t really know each other.”

Brandy added:

“Now we can’t stop talking.”

Monica and Brandy have squashed their long-time beef

For years, rumors swirled about a rivalry between Brandy and Monica, fueled in part by their 1998 hit, “The Boy Is Mine,” a duet about two women vying for the same man. The song’s theme only added to the speculation that the two R&B stars didn’t get along behind the scenes.

Source: Fred Lee/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images / Getty

During the interview with King, Monica finally set the record straight. She explained that their relationship was actually fine in the beginning, until outside voices and the “peanut gallery” began to plant seeds of division, feeding them negative opinions about each other.

“There was a lot of confusion and conflict, and there was a lot of people around,” she said.

Ironically, despite the song’s theme, Monica revealed with a laugh that she and Brandy never even shared the same taste in men.

“We don’t even like the same type of boy,” the R&B singer quipped. “There could never have been a boy.”

Now that the two icons are on good terms, they’re hitting the road together and bringing a few friends along for the ride. Joining them on tour is an all-star lineup: Grammy-winning powerhouse Kelly Rowland, chart-topping singer-songwriter and Grammy winner, Muni Long, and rising star, Ja mal Roberts, fresh off his win on American Idol season 23. With a multigenerational lineup that bridges R&B’s past and future, this tour promises to be one of the year’s most unforgettable live music events.

As for the set list? Monica says they’re still finalizing it.

“We have to figure out a way to condense this into two hours of just a celebration of music, a celebration of womanhood,” she added.

Tickets for The Boy Is Mine Tour go on sale Friday, June 27, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.com. Presales begin Thursday, June 26, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. local time via the code BPC.

Check out the full list of tour dates below. Will you be attending?