Donald Trump Iran-Israel Ceasefire Violated

Ceasefire? Nah. Trump’s Faux ‘Peace Deal’ Crumbles As Israel Vows Retaliation Against Iran

Published on June 24, 2025

US President Donald Trump departs White House for NATO Summit
Source: Anadolu / Getty

Contrary to what his most devout bootlickers would have you believe, Donald Trump is not in control. He can’t control himself, he can’t control the Republican party and he damn sure can’t control foreign leaders. His latest ego-driven attack against Iran was met with almost unanimous disapproval by the furthest right and the furthest left. Only people like Texas Senator Ted Cruz, who feigned outrage when Trump called his wife Heidi ugly, would publicly support the orange man in his military endeavors.

Yesterday, Trump made a nonsensical self-satisfied announcement about how he had brokered peace between Israel and Iran in a rambling social media post that was almost immediately debunked.

Trump followed up that message with another that was more succinct if not desperate: “THE CEASEFIRE IS NOW IN EFFECT. PLEASE DO NOT VIOLATE IT!”

Israel immediately accused Iran of firing more missiles but Tehran denied the claims via Iranian media, according to CNBC. The same report stated that just four hours ago, word of an Israeli attack near Tehran went over the Israeli army radio station GLZ. Things have spiraled and neither country respects Trump enough to listen to anything he’s saying.

He’s on his knees begging and pleading for someone to listen to him via Truth Social:

“ISRAEL. DO NOT DROP THOSE BOMBS. IF YOU DO IT IS A MAJOR VIOLATION. BRING YOUR PILOTS HOME, NOW! DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES,”

That disregard has clearly gotten underneath Trump’s skin because today during a press scrum he dropped another bomb, a petulant f-bomb that laid bare his annoyance and bruised ego.

If this profane exchange did demonstrate Trump’s level of anger-via-embarrassment then perhaps his book-length tirade against Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Ilhan Omar, Sen. Chuck Schumer, Democrats, immigrants, and Queens, New York (yes, he dissed his own hometown), will more clearly illuminate his displeasure.

There is less than a zero percent chance that Republicans will remove Trump from office but it has only been six months of this second administration and everything has already gone to hell. There are no adults in the room. No one is coming to save us.

