‘The Chi’ Exclusive Clip: Nuck & Vic Clash While Setting Up Tiff’s Nursery—’It Takes A Village To Raise A Child’

BOSSIP has an exclusive clip from the latest episode of The Chi, where Tiffany gets help setting up her baby’s nursery from both Nuck and Vic—who are clearly interested in her, but far from interested in being friends.

Source: Chris Lowe

In the clip below, we see Tiff thanking Nuck and Vic for helping her prepare to welcome her child.

Source: The Chi / The Chi

The tension between the two is thick, and Nuck reprimands Vic for telling Tiff he’s been “looking at baby books” ahead of her having her son.

Source: The Chi / The Chi

N***a, you ain’t his daddy!” says Nuck. “So! It takes a village to raise a child!” counters Vic.

Nuck reminds him that the boy will only have one father, and Vic reminds him of the obvious.

“Somebody killed his father.” That somebody would be you, Nuck.

Source: The Chi / The Chi

About The Chi Season 7

In the seventh season of The Chi, the women of the South Side are stepping into the spotlight with Alicia leading the charge, reclaiming their power amidst rising tensions, tested loyalties and fierce new rivalries—all in pursuit of a single, coveted crown that promises high stakes and heavy consequences.

This season welcomes powerhouse talent to the cast, including Tony Award winner, Phylicia Rashad, NAACP Image Award winner, Wendy Raquel Robinson, and Emmy Award winner, Karrueche Tran, in guest-starring roles. They join the show’s dynamic ensemble, featuring Jacob Latimore, Lynn Whitfield, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Baker, and Luke James. Fan favorites Kadeem Hardison, Chris Lee, Brett Gray, Rotimi, Jackie Long, Jill Marie Jones, and others also return. Created by Emmy winner, Lena Waithe, and executive produced alongside Justin Hillian, Jewel Coronel, and Academy Award winner, Common, the new season promises powerful storytelling that continues to reflect the heart and hustle of Chicago.