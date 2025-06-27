T-Pain Pokes Fun At Drake’s Derailed Dream Of A Dignified Departure From Music, Aubrey Insists His Comments Are A Result Of ‘Resentment’

Drake is embroiled in yet another beef, of sorts, commenting on T-Pain’s supposed “resentment” toward him after the entertainer criticized Drake’s inability to take his own advice.

Source: Kevin Mazur/ Cole Burston

In a recent episode of the Crash Dummies Podcast with Pat and Mike, T-Pain credited the Toronto-born rapper for inspiring him to not overstay his welcome in the music industry. However, he went on to criticize Drake for not being able to take his own advice, seemingly implying that Aubrey’s time at the top has come to an end.

“One thing I learned from Drake, but one thing he hasn’t followed his own words. Drake said, ‘I wanna be one of them people that gracefully bow out and not get kicked out,'” He explained on the podcast. “I have ever since said, ‘Thank y’all, I appreciate y’all. I’ll see y’all when I drop — don’t worry about it, I’ll just drop something. Let me know if you heard it.'”

T-Pain continued, “Drake is like, ‘No, listen. OK, I got another one. Hold on, check this out. Y’all ain’t like that one? OK, real quick, just one more. Let me try one more.'”

While this seems to be a criticism a lot of fans have for Drake–especially since his beef with Kendrick Lamar–the self-proclaimed 6 God still didn’t take too kindly to the singer’s comments. When a TorontoRappers Instagram page posted a clip from the interview, Drake jumped into the comments to let the world know of his disapproval, chalking it up to “resentment” on Pain’s part.

“This guy always had resentment for me 😂,” he wrote in his comment. “You can hear it every time he speaks on my name.”

Offset also decided to chime in, showing his support for Drake in another Instagram comments section. When Complex posted a similar clip, the Migos rapper wrote, “Da Boy is da boy s**t ain’t gone change. All dat hating on another grown man who do more numbers than everybody is Diabolical !!!!”

T-Pain seems to have gotten this advice from a 2023 conversation between Drake and Lil Yachty, per Complex, during which the Toronto native revealed he has reached the point in his music career where “a graceful exit” has crossed his mind.

“Well, I think like on a broader scale, I think I’m at the point now where I just wanna, like — I feel like maybe we talked about this the other day — but I feel like I’m kind of introducing the concept in my mind of a graceful exit,” Drake said at the time.

The approach T-Pain mentioned of sporadically dropping something also appears to stem from Drake telling Yachty that he would still “work with people or do a show here or there,” instead of completely exiting from the music industry.

In that same interview, Drake also talked about why rappers so often end up overstaying their welcome in the industry, attributing it to ego.

“Sometimes it’ll baffle you, like why are these people still making attempts at trying to be present in the space?” he said. “And then you’ll realize they probably, their needs and desires and their soul was probably fed for so long off of being a guy, or the guy, that they can’t let it go.”

Pot, meet kettle….