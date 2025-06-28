Beat By Blue: Tina Knowles Shows Off Her Paris Fashion Week Makeup Done By Blue Ivy

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Tina Knowles employed the talents of her 13-year-old granddaughter, Blue Ivy, for a fashion show makeup emergency, and the girls are shook.

Ahead of seeing her grandson, Julez Smith, walk in the Blue Marine runway show, the Matriarch author ran into a snag of not having a makeup artist. Luckily, Blue Ivy had time away from her stint of tearing down stages on the Cowboy Carter tour with her mother and was able to beat a face in a pinch.

“Today I wanted to attend the @bluemarbleparis runway show to see my grandson @iamjulezjsmith walk in the show!,” Tina posted on IG. “I did not have a Makeup Artist so I asked my talented granddaughter Blue Ivy to do my make up. She did a fabulous job. what yal think?” The girls are going to be out of work across a few industries if our niece keeps up at this rate.

This isn’t the first time Blue has gotten her grandmother together in the beauty department. Back in April, Mama Tina uploaded a video of herself having her eyebrows dyed by her multitalented granddaughter who she lovingly referred to as her “manager.”

“My beauty guru and my manager, Miss Blue Ivy Carter, has instructed me that I need to dye my eyebrows because they have little gray streaks in them,” Knowles explained while facing the camera. “So that’s what she’s doing, and I can’t wait to see the end results because right now I look like Dracula’s mama or something.”

The oldest of the Carter children has long been a fan favorite for the viral moments captured of her keeping her famous parents in line. Fans have even made signs thanking Blue for convincing Beyoncé to keep a section of songs, including “Diva,” in her record-breaking Renaissance World Tour.