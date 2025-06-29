Celebrity

Coco Jones Collabs With The Lip Bar For Lippie Collection

‘Why Not More?’ It Girl Coco Jones Collabs With The Lip Bar For Luscious Lippie Collection

Grammy-winner Coco Jones collaborated with the Black- and woman-owned brand for "Why Not More Lippies" lip bundle trios.

Published on June 29, 2025

Our favorite It Girl, Coco Jones, is bringing her beauty and star power to the Black- and woman-owned brand, The Lip Bar, for an exclusive collection.

The stunning collaboration, aptly named Why Not More Lippies after the songbird’s debut album, features four lip bundle kits alongside an editorial shoot.

The Lip Bar has been a cultural favorite for its bold colors, deep pigmentation, cruelty-free, and clean ingredients since its inception over a decade ago. The brand’s been spotted on celebrities like actress Taraji P. Henson, social media personality, Jessie Woo, First Lady Michelle Obama, and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, but The Lip Bar has been selective about its collaborations.

“At The Lip Bar, we’ve never played by the rules, and teaming up with Coco Jones is a continuation of that fearless energy. She’s a powerhouse; talented, radiant, and unapologetically herself, just like our community,” said the brand owner’s Melissa Butler. “This collaboration isn’t just about beauty; it’s about the celebration of artistry and cultural expression. Together, The Lip Bar is spotlighting Coco and honoring her as a creative who defines beauty and expands its meaning through her art.”

Coco spoke glowingly about the brand in a feature with Elite Daily about what she carries with her during her Why Not More? tour.

“The Lip Bar has super hydrating but very pigmented glosses and mattes,” the 27-year-old artist said before revealing that she often uses the Gloss Up Color Lip Gloss or Nonstop Liquid Matte from the brand.

Each bundle in the collaboration features The Lip Bar’s Nonstop Liquid Matte lipsticks, Straight Line Creamy lip liners, and Gloss Up lip gloss for less than $45.

Bold beauty on a budget, we love to see it!

The collections include Why Not More? Coco, Why Not More? Reds, Why Not More? Shine and Why Not More? Nudes.

Since taking home the Best R&B Performance Grammy in 2024 for “ICU”, Coco has been feeding music fans with nonstop bops, including “Here We Go (Uh Oh),” which notched her two more Grammy noms this year. Her first headlining tour has received rave reviews as her vocal ability and stage presence are on full display. It’s clear that she’s focused on making everyone ask, ‘Why not more Coco?’

