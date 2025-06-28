Celebrity

Nelly & Ashanti Talk New Peacock Reality Show [Exclusive]

Started From A Back Rub, Now We’re Here: Nelly & Ashanti Talk Peacock Reality Show & Their Derrty Devotion

Nelly and Ashanti gave BOSSIP an inside look at their reality show and hubby didn't mince words: "For me, It’s the thighs!"

The most successful block-spin of all time can now be seen on our screens in Peacock’s latest reality TV series, Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong Together. We’ve got deets on the couple’s rekindled derrty devotion.

What started as a back rub at Verzuz led to a marriage and the birth of a sweet baby boy.

In 2003, the recording artists began dating on and off for a span of 10 years. After officially calling it quits in 2013 and spending another 10 years apart, the couple announced they were back together—Ashanti even “soft-launched” the relationship with a photo of Nelly on her clutch at the 2023 VMAs.

In April 2024, the couple announced that they were engaged and expecting a baby.

Two months later, TMZ reported that the rekindled lovebirds had been married for six months. Just weeks after news of their marriage was revealed, the newlyweds welcomed their first child together, Kareem “KK” Kenkaide Haynes.


Now, they’re inviting us into their love story with a brand-new reality series.


BOSSIP‘s Social Media Editor chatted with the reality stars about their new show and why they belong together.

“For me it’s the thighs,” Nelly joked.” She’s a sweet person. I think the way that we grew up is so opposite to a certain degree. I think what I’m missing, she brings and almost vice-versa. Where I’m lacking, she gives me more,” the St. Louis native said.


“He has such a huge heart, like such a genuine, generous heart. Sometimes I’m like, ‘You did what for who?,'” the songstress joked. “He’s very selfless. The rest of the stuff, people know. He’s funny, he’s dope, he looks good. But I think just being a good person, being a protector, [and] being a righteous person is really important.”

On the new series, the R&B songstress and frequent island traveler is sharing her journey as a working mom and embracing her postpartum body.

“Everyone knows I like to be on the beach in a bikini, and it’s been like that for a long time. Obviously, after having a baby, that same bikini ain’t bikini-ing,” the New York native said. “I wanted to show that you can have all the fame and glitz and glamour, but at the end of the day, we’re all women. We go through these things, our bodies change, but it’s okay.”

Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong Together is now streaming on Peacock.

Catch more of our conversation with the Grammy winners above!

