'We Belong Together': Nelly & Ashanti Reality Show Trailer

'We Belong Together': Nelly & Ashanti Release Rekindled Romance Reality Show Trailer

Nelly & Ashanti are bringing their love story to Peacock on June 26.

Published on June 14, 2025

Nelly, Ashanti
Source: Nelly, Ashanti / General

When it comes to spinning the block, Nelly and Ashanti have done a full 180. Now, their derrty devotion will be aired on TV for the world to see.

The eight-episode show—Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong Together—is set to premiere on Peacock on June 26 and will chronicle their new relationship as well as their life as parents to their baby boy, Kareem Kenkaide. Fans of the couple have been begging for an inside look at the pair’s second chance at love and it seems they’ll get what they want and more from the show.

Nelly and Ashanti: We Belong Together follows the electrifying journey of this beloved couple as they reignite their love, navigate the ups and downs of newlywed life, and the challenges of parenthood while juggling their thriving careers,” an official description of the show reads. “Can this unstoppable duo prove that their love truly can conquer all? A fun-filled exploration of love’s second chances.” 

In the trailer, the two get candid about the bad blood between them following their “final” breakup in 2013. After admitting that they both “hated” one another, Ashanti said she never thought a reunion would happen.

“I didn’t think that we would get back together,” she said. “We have grown. We’re adults.”

After the hug seen round the world, Nelly and Ashanti are going strong and seem to be happier than ever but they are still facing everyday challenges as a newly married couple. The trailer shows them having tough conversations about where they’ll live, their individual career decisions and the differences in their parenting styles. Nelly is also father to Cornell and Chanelle whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Channetta Valentine as well as his late sister’s children Shawn and Sydney Thomas who he adopted in 2005. However, the son the pair share together is the “Foolish” singer’s first which she admits makes her “a bit frantic.”

There’s no word on whether their son’s face will be revealed for the Peacock cameras though he makes several appearances throughout the trailer. Maybe the show will include his big reveal and some insight into that Trump rally appearance.

In the meantime, both Nelly and Ashanti have been keeping busy. The “Country Grammar” rapper is headlining an international tour with Eve, Ja Rule, Fabulous and Chingy with dates stretching into mid-September while his songstress wife is hitting select cities with Lil Kim, Lloyd and Mya. They also never miss an opportunity to talk about each other. During a sit-down on Big Boy’s Neighborhood, Nelly talked about coming last place in his house now that Ashanti and their son are in the picture.

“When you rocking with a diva, I done been resorted to third place in my house,” he said. “It’s KK then it’s her, then it’s me. Nobody cares about me, it’s just, ‘Where’s Ashanti?’ The baby can’t talk and I’ve sold more records than her so, ‘Where is Nelly?!’ Nobody wants to talk to me it’s just, ‘Where is your wife, she’s so beautiful’. I know that! Why you think I married her?”

Heard you, Nelly!

