Keyshia Cole Gives Details On Upcoming Wedding: “I Want It Drama Free With A Waterfall”

Keyshia and Boobie will marry next month, but still have yet to set an exact date:

Big wedding, little drama. That’s Keyshia Cole’s recipe for wedded bliss.

“I want a waterfall, and I won’t rest until I get it,” the R&B singer, who’s set to marry NBA player Daniel Gibson next month, told PEOPLE at Saturday’s taping of the BET Honors in Washington, D.C. The show will air Feb. 21 at 9 p.m.

But just because she’s determined, that doesn’t make her a bridezilla. “No, I’m cool,” Cole says, admitting that she’s running the show. “It’s all me. He just wants to dance, that’s it.”

Cole and her Cleveland Cavalier fiancé, who got engaged shortly before having their first child early last year, still haven’t nailed down the wedding date for next month. But it won’t be Valentine’s Day. “[It’s] more like the 17th or the 22nd, somewhere in there,” Cole says.

When the day arrives, their son, Daniel Hiram Gibson Jr., might try a little dancing, too. “He’s definitely walking now. He says ‘Mommy,’ and I think he’s starting to say ‘Keyshia.’ That’s exciting,” Cole says.

And which parent does he take after? Says Cole: “His dad bought him a basketball – and he’s definitely dunking already.”