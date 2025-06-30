Angela Oakley Doubles Down On Phaedra Parks #RHOA Rumor Spreading Allegations, Housewives Wonder If Someone’s ‘Framing’ Phaedra

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season finale doubled down on drama this Sunday, hitting a peak when Angela Oakley confronted Phaedra Parks, determined to get to the bottom of the infidelity rumors swirling around her husband.

Luckily for the Athens-born attorney, she’s got at least two housewives in her corner who think she’s innocent and she’s being framed.

Source: Paras Griffin

The confrontation came on the heels of Angela’s charity gala for The Charles Oakley Foundation, where tensions were already high. Marcus—the same man who dropped the cheating bombshell during Charles and Kelli Ferrell’s cooking competition last week—was also in attendance and pointed the finger squarely at Phaedra.

According to Marcus, Phaedra handed him an envelope filled with the scandalous claims about Charles. He also claimed the two shared a mutual connection named Junebug, who also fed them the scandalous info.

Shockingly, Phaedra continued to deny being the source of the intel and claimed she had no clue who Junebug was.

“I absolutely have no reason to put anybody up to this nonsense, I’ve already had my marriage destroyed on international TV,” the former housewife said during a confessional. “So there’s no way in hell I would come for anyone’s marriage.”

While the two argued at the gala, Angela questioned the 51-year-old attorney’s motives, asking if she wanted “a ring,” possibly upset over how her own marriage fell apart. Phaedra’s highly publicized split from Apollo Nida, whom she married in 2009 and divorced in 2015, rocked the Atlanta franchise. Despite the tension, Phaedra continued to assert her innocence.

She clapped back at Angela and Marcus, telling them to provide further proof of their claims. Charles also reached his boiling point, and for the first time, fans got to see the ex-baller’s anger emerge. Furious over the continued spread of the cheating rumors, he abruptly shuts things down and demands that Marcus leave immediately.

Phaedra said she had no motive for the Angela Oakley rumors

So, who’s telling the truth here?

Well, the short answer is—it’s unclear. The cast was still stunned during The Real Housewives of Atlanta After Show, trying to put the pieces together. While chatting with co-stars Brit Eady and Porsha Williams, Phaedra wondered why someone would spin a lie about her being at the center of the drama, especially because she has no motive and “nothing against” Angela.

“I don’t even know you,” the legal expert said.

Kelli and Porsha also agreed, saying that they believed someone may be framing Phaedra.

“It was from left field. It was honestly because I know you are friends with Charles and so were not going to use his wife as a casualty of war because why would you war with Charles? Why are you trying to put us against your husband?”

While chatting with Cynthia Bailey and Drew Sidora, Angela stood firm in her accusation, insisting once again that Phaedra was the source of the cheating rumors.

“I don’t understand why she did it. But I’m 100% sure she did it,” she said. Despite Angela’s accusation, Phaedra doubled down on her innocence on Watch What Happens Live, telling host Andy Cohen: “Make it make sense! Am I that much of a mastermind about anything?”

If you’re looking for answers, we may get some clarity on the upcoming Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion set for July 13 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Will you be watching?