Keke Palmer Breaks Her Silence After Pulling Jonathan Majors Podcast Episode: ‘I Sat Down With The Brother For Us To Talk & Let Him Be Heard’

Keke Palmer has finally addressed her decision not to release her podcast interview with Jonathan Majors following his 2023 conviction.

Source: Robin L Marshall JC Olivera

The Baby, This Is Keke Palmer host opened up about the decision during a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, addressing the real reason her interview with the controversial actor never made it to air.

“When I’m doing my hosting, I’m here to be unbiased,” she told the hosts. “Everybody that sits in your chair, you don’t agree with everything they did, you don’t love everything, but you gotta have the conversation. You have to set the stage for them to speak and for people to watch and take what they wanna take from it, so that’s why I was open and excited to do the interview.” Keke continued, “But ultimately, with my partners, it was just decided—they saw the reaction, that people felt it was insensitive, that maybe we shouldn’t put it out. It’s always there, if people wanted to see it. But I always wanna be respectful and understand where everybody’s coming from. If they’re not going to feel like they’re going to receive anything good from the interview, then okay, cool.” “But I sat down with the brother for us to talk and let him be heard,” the actress insisted.

Majors lost acting jobs and endorsement deals following his criminal trial in 2023, in which he was found guilty of two counts of misdemeanor assault and harassment against a former girlfriend. The former Marvel star was sentenced to complete one year of an “in-person batterers” intervention program in Los Angeles.

While speaking on backlash about her doing the interview with Majors in the first place, Palmer said, “I mean, people sit down with serial killers.”

“I’m not comparing him to a serial killer!” the star clarified. “[But] at the end of the day, I felt like, as a journalist, I’m supposed to talk and we’re supposed to hear and let the public decide how they want to feel. But that didn’t get a chance to happen.”

She also commented on Majors’ relationship with Meagan Good, saying, “I wish them all the best.” Majors confirmed in March that he and the actress had tied the knot, with his mother officiating the ceremony.

“I really wanna say that because I don’t judge nobody ’cause I don’t want to be judged,” she explained. “So at the end of the day, I’m happy for Meagan. I’m happy for them. Maybe one day we get a chance to put [the interview] out.” Check out her full comments on the matter above.