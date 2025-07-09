Celebrity

'Countdown' Exclusive Clip: The Cast Plays A Game

‘Countdown’ Exclusive Clip: The Cast’s Camaraderie Shines During A ‘Crafty Game’

Jensen Ackles & Eric Dane Star in high-stakes new thriller, 'Countdown,' now streaming on Prime video.

Published on July 9, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Countdown
Source: Countdown / Prime Video

Prime video is turning up the heat this summer with its newest action-packed thriller series, Countdown, and we’ve got an exclusive behind-the-scenes clip.

Starring fan-favorite Jensen Ackles (The Boys), Eric Dane (Euphoria), Elliot Knight (American Gothic), and Jessica Camacho (All Rise), the high-stakes series promises edge-of-your-seat suspense, jaw-dropping twists, and a race to save millions.

The series launches with a chilling opening: a Department of Homeland Security agent is gunned down in broad daylight. That act of violence sets off a chain reaction, pulling LAPD detective Mark Meachum (Ackles) into an elite task force racing to stop a looming catastrophe.

But what begins as a homicide case quickly escalates into something far more sinister. As the team peels back the layers of the investigation, they uncover a conspiracy with implications that stretch far beyond city limits—and time is running out.

With explosive set pieces, unpredictable betrayals, and edge-of-your-seat pacing, Countdown isn’t just another crime drama; it’s described as a “relentless, high-stakes thriller” built for bingeing. The ensemble also features Violett Beane (The Flash) and Uli Latukefu (Young Rock), each adding depth and intrigue to a mystery that’s been hiding in plain sight.

From covert missions to city-wide threats, Countdown delivers something thriller lovers crave.

Countdown exclusive clip

To complement the on-screen action, Prime has dropped a behind-the-scenes featurette titled “Crafty Game,” giving fans exclusive access to the creative energy, intensity, and camaraderie driving the series forward. In it, we see the cast at the crafty table where they’re asked to describe their co-stars’ favorite snacks.

The group agrees that Jensen needs (not wants) his coffee.

“The man slams coffee like it’s going out of style,” says Jessica Camacho. Jensen also says the bagels are “off-limits,” but Uli Latukefu says it’s because he likes to have them all for himself.

As for Eric Dane, he’s apparently addicted to Snickers.

“It looked like a murder scene of Snickers,” says Jensen about his costar’s affinity for the chocolate.

See what else the Countdown stars like to eat on set below.

Stream it now, only on Prime Video.

Stay connected for updates:

TikTok & Facebook: @PrimeVideo

Instagram: @PrimeVideo, @AmazonMGMStudios

X (Twitter): @PrimeVideo, @AmazonMGMStudio

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

News

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Geek Out!: The Best Cosplay From Day 1 of NYCC 2025

Hip-Hop Wired
2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Alexis Ohanian Serves A Masterclass In Protecting Your Queen After Stephen A.’s Serena Williams Shade

MadameNoire
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024

Angel Reese Gets Her Wings: A Look Inside Her Growing Net Worth & Game-Changing Endorsements

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
US-ENTERTAINMNET-MUSIC-AWARD-MTV-PRESS ROOM

Why Is Diddy Trying To Serve His Prison Sentence At FCI Fort Dix In New Jersey?

Global Grind
Latest News
NikeSKIMS Launch Event at Nike House of Innovation New York
6 Items

One Baddie After Another: Latto, Teyana Taylor, Mariah The Scientist & More Stun At Star-Studded NikeSKIMS Launch In NYC

Young Thug speaks at 2021 Revolt Summit
2 Items

Race Swap Shenanigans: Young Thug Channels Audacity Of Caucacity & Hard ‘R’ Ridiculousness On New Album, ‘UY SCUTI’

Kevin Mazur

Belcalis Vs. Barbie Brawl: A B C D E F G, Cardi Claps Back At Nicki, Trading Shots Over Album Sales & Alleged ‘Cocaine Barbie’ Tales

Saucy Santana performs at 2025 Kentuckiana Pride Festival & Parade

Saucy Santana Shocks Fans With Update After Allegedly Leaving Waffle House On Stretcher

"Mean Girls" New York Premiere
20 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 115

READY TO LOVE: DETROIT
21 Items

What Up Doe?! Meet The Marvelous Motor City Singles Of #ReadyToLove Detroit

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close