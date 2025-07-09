‘Countdown’ Exclusive Clip: The Cast’s Camaraderie Shines During A ‘Crafty Game’

Source: Countdown / Prime Video

Prime video is turning up the heat this summer with its newest action-packed thriller series, Countdown, and we’ve got an exclusive behind-the-scenes clip.

Starring fan-favorite Jensen Ackles (The Boys), Eric Dane (Euphoria), Elliot Knight (American Gothic), and Jessica Camacho (All Rise), the high-stakes series promises edge-of-your-seat suspense, jaw-dropping twists, and a race to save millions.

The series launches with a chilling opening: a Department of Homeland Security agent is gunned down in broad daylight. That act of violence sets off a chain reaction, pulling LAPD detective Mark Meachum (Ackles) into an elite task force racing to stop a looming catastrophe.

Love Celebrity? Get more! Join the Bossip Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

But what begins as a homicide case quickly escalates into something far more sinister. As the team peels back the layers of the investigation, they uncover a conspiracy with implications that stretch far beyond city limits—and time is running out.

With explosive set pieces, unpredictable betrayals, and edge-of-your-seat pacing, Countdown isn’t just another crime drama; it’s described as a “relentless, high-stakes thriller” built for bingeing. The ensemble also features Violett Beane (The Flash) and Uli Latukefu (Young Rock), each adding depth and intrigue to a mystery that’s been hiding in plain sight.

From covert missions to city-wide threats, Countdown delivers something thriller lovers crave.

Countdown exclusive clip

To complement the on-screen action, Prime has dropped a behind-the-scenes featurette titled “Crafty Game,” giving fans exclusive access to the creative energy, intensity, and camaraderie driving the series forward. In it, we see the cast at the crafty table where they’re asked to describe their co-stars’ favorite snacks.

The group agrees that Jensen needs (not wants) his coffee.

“The man slams coffee like it’s going out of style,” says Jessica Camacho. Jensen also says the bagels are “off-limits,” but Uli Latukefu says it’s because he likes to have them all for himself.

As for Eric Dane, he’s apparently addicted to Snickers.

“It looked like a murder scene of Snickers,” says Jensen about his costar’s affinity for the chocolate.

See what else the Countdown stars like to eat on set below.

Stream it now, only on Prime Video.

Stay connected for updates:

TikTok & Facebook: @PrimeVideo

Instagram: @PrimeVideo, @AmazonMGMStudios

X (Twitter): @PrimeVideo, @AmazonMGMStudio