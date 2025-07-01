RHOA Rumble: Brit Eady Doubles Down On Shamea Morton Mwangi Daughter Questions, Says She Uses ‘Storyline’ To ‘Gain Sympathy’

Source: Prince Williams/Paras Griffin

Brit Eady is speaking out after the Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 finale highlighted tension between her and Shamea Morton Mwangi—and she’s unapologetic about accusing Shamea of lying about her daughter’s illness to party in Miami. “She is a LIAR,” said Brit.



The explosive season finale ended on a high note with a performance from Shamea, who took the stage in multiple costumes and performed several songs to promote her new music.

Before the night wrapped, Shamea pulled Brit aside for a conversation. She claimed Cynthia Bailey told her that Brit informed Porsha Williams about private text messages allegedly exchanged between the two women—and accused Brit of calling her a bad friend.

Brit responded,

“You have said things about Porsha. You’ve said you didn’t feel she was a good friend.”

Shamea denied ever sharing the texts and accused Brit of being jealous of her friendship with Kelli Ferrell. The argument escalated when Brit questioned whether Shamea’s daughter was actually as ill as she claimed, pointing out that Shamea appeared to be partying in Miami.

“Did you see your daughter when you got to Miami?” Brit asked. “I thought you were going through it—but the moment you landed, you were poppin’ shots in Miami.”

Shamea fired back without missing a beat:

“At least I’m not popping pills, Brit!” before storming out.

As you can imagine, the moment sparked fierce debate among #RHOA fans with some blasting Brit for “taking things too far” and others alleging that she questioned Shamea’s parenting, but didn’t insult her child.

Later, when the moment was discussed on Threads by influencer/host Jessie Woo, Brit explained her side and made it clear she had no regrets about what she said.

“Shamea doesn’t get to call me a whore all season long, imply I’m an addict, bully me in every media outlet, come for my marriage, and try to get the public to hate me because she is a LIAR,” wrote Brit. “What no one sees is Shamea uses that storyline to gain sympathy from the fans, when she weaponize [sic] her child’s condition and knows no one can say anything. But no one talks about the made up stories she has put out in the media dragging my name every chance she gets. F*** her.”

Several people are also defending Shamea, noting that she was indeed in Miami with her daughter, Shiloh, who was born prematurely and diagnosed with choanal atresia, a condition that causes nasal blockage and breathing difficulties.