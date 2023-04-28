We’re back with more Harsh Reality!
Rapper Yung Joc and host Jessie Woo continue their conversation with reality stars Tammy Rivera and London “DEELISHIS” Charles. The four get candid about the shocking amount they were paid per episode, the difficulties of dating in the public eye, and how their family dynamics were ultimately affected by being on reality TV.
Tune in to keep seeing what these stars are up to now that the reality tv cameras are not rolling.
It’s interesting to hear Tammy’s story about how she ended up doing reality TV in the first place. Fellas, is what the ladies were saying true about how some men don’t want their lady to be in the limelight? Also, we have to commend Deelishis on how well she’s doing after such a public split. Same with Tammy actually. Splitting from the partner you thought you’d be with forever can’t be an easy thing to discuss in front of the world. Divorce has to be one of the hardest life events to overcome. It’s nice that the ladies were able to keep their commentary positive for the most part. What part of the episode was your favorite?
Who would you want to see on Harsh Reality next?
