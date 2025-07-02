UPDATED — 5:35 PM 07/02/2025

Take that.

Variety reports that Sean “Diddy” Combs will remain behind bars as he awaits sentencing in his federal case, after a judge denied his latest attempt at bail.

Following his conviction on two counts of transporting women for prostitution under the Mann Act, Combs’ legal team asked for his release, offering a $1 million bond package with strict conditions, including travel restrictions, drug testing, and the surrender of his passport. His attorneys argued that the charges he was convicted of were non-violent, and that he should be allowed to return home to care for his children and elderly mother.

But Variety reports that prosecutors pushed back, calling him a flight risk and citing federal guidelines that require detention in such cases unless “exceptional circumstances” are proven. They noted that Combs still faces a potential four-to-five-year prison term and said his release would pose a threat to the public.

U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian ultimately sided with the government, ruling that Combs would stay in custody. Reporter Matthew Russell of the InnerCity Press reports that the judge cited, in part, the violence shown in the video of Diddy assaulting Cassie Ventura as a reason that he should remain behind bars.

“Even if the defendant was solely required to show that he is not a danger to the community, he could not meet that burden. Prior to trial, the court denied bail, and sees no reason to reverse that now.”

This marks the latest in a series of failed bail requests for the hip-hop mogul, who was previously denied release three times since his arrest in September 2024.

As stated below, while Combs avoided the more serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, both of which could have landed him a life sentence, he now faces a maximum of 20 years for the two convictions.

The judge has scheduled Diddy’s sentencing for October 3, but said he’s willing to expedite the date.

Below this line, the original story begins.

___________________________

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been found guilty on only two counts in his high-profile federal trial, with the jury acquitting him of the more serious charges.



NBC News reports that the jury delivered the verdict, convicting Combs, 55, of the Mann Act transportation of former girlfriend Jane, and the Mann Act transportation of Casandra Ventura. He was found not guilty of racketeering conspiracy and two counts of sex trafficking.

Following the mixed verdict, prosecutors are requesting that he remain in custody until sentencing, and told U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian that the government will seek the maximum 20-year sentence. By contrast, NBC News reports that Combs’ attorney, Marc Agnifilo, pushed for his release, noting that the jury acquitted Combs on the most serious charges, including racketeering and sex trafficking. He asked the court to allow Combs to return home to Miami under supervision and offered a $1 million bond.

As BOSSIP previously reported, federal prosecutors accused Combs of running a criminal enterprise masked by the glitz of his music and fashion empire. They alleged he used his wealth, power, and influence to coerce women into non-consensual sex acts, orchestrated through disturbing events referred to as “Freak Offs” and “Hotel Nights.” The indictment, filed in September 2024, detailed years of alleged abuse, manipulation and criminal activity carried out behind the scenes of his Bad Boy empire.

The seven-week trial, held in the Southern District of New York, featured testimony from 34 witnesses. Among them was Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, Combs’ ex-girlfriend, who took the stand in her third trimester of pregnancy. She gave harrowing testimony detailing years of alleged abuse and graphic accounts of the so-called Freak Offs. Former Danity Kane singer Dawn Richard also testified, sharing her own experiences and corroborating key elements of Ventura’s account, including Combs’ violent outbursts and alleged threats to those within his circle.

Just before closing arguments, prosecutors dropped several charges—kidnapping, attempted arson, and aiding and abetting sex trafficking, per TMZ. Prosecutors appeared unable to tie Combs directly to the alleged kidnapping of Cassie and Capricorn Clark or the explosion of Kid Cudi’s car.







During closing arguments, Assistant U.S. Attorney Christy Slavik called on the jury to hold Combs accountable after decades of alleged unchecked power.

“For 20 years, the defendant got away with his crimes. That ends in this courtroom,” she said. “The defendant is not a god. He is a person. And in this courtroom, he stands equal before the law.”

Combs’ defense team did not call any witnesses. Instead, attorney Marc Agnifilo argued that while Combs had made mistakes, including admitting to domestic violence involving Ventura, the sex acts described during the trial were consensual. He claimed the government was trying to criminalize a celebrity’s private life, insisting the evidence didn’t support the claims of organized crime.

“It takes a lot of courage to acquit,” Agnifilo told jurors, urging them not to be swayed by Combs’ fame or the intensity of the prosecution’s case. Diddy’s Legal Troubles Began In 2023

Combs’ legal troubles began in November 2023, when Cassie Ventura filed a civil lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault. Though that case was settled in just one day, it opened the door to dozens of additional allegations—and ultimately, a federal criminal case that brought years of rumored misconduct into open court.



Source: Billboard / Getty



The verdict sends shockwaves through the entertainment industry, sparking renewed scrutiny over how power, fame and fear have allowed alleged predators to thrive behind closed doors.

This story is still developing. Stay tuned to BOSSIP for updates.



