Diddy Trial Closing Arguments: Defense Claims Innocence In ‘Fake Trial’ Despite ‘Domestic Violence,’ Prosecutors Demand Accountability For ‘Overwhelming Evidence’

The Diddy trial closing arguments have wrapped, bringing an end to weeks of intense testimony and setting the stage for what promises to be a highly anticipated jury deliberation. After a federal sex trafficking case that has displayed shocking allegations, both the prosecution and the defense delivered their final arguments to convince the jury of their version of events.

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

As BOSSIP has previously reported, the prosecution, over seven weeks and with 34 witnesses, meticulously built their case. This included chilling testimony from Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, who detailed alleged coercion, “freak-offs,” and threats. Former Danity Kane member Dawn Richard also took the stand, offering her own accounts of Diddy’s alleged violent behavior toward Cassie and implied threats to others within his orbit. The prosecution consistently painted a picture of Combs leveraging his “power, violence, and fear” to run a “criminal enterprise,” effectively turning his empire into a system of alleged exploitation and cover-ups. They’ve argued that Combs believed his fame and wealth placed him “above the law,” counting on silence and shame to conceal his alleged actions.

Diddy Trial Closing Arguments: Prosecution Seeks Accountability, Defense Cries “Fake Trial”

According to Variety, Diddy’s attorney Marc Agnifilo delivered an impassioned statement during the Diddy trial closing arguments, which reportedly “enlivened the courtroom.” Agnifilo began his speech by highlighting Combs’ business practices.

Agnifilo argued, “Sean Combs has become something that is very, very hard to be. He is a self-made, successful, Black entrepreneur.” Agnifilo also highlighted positive remarks from Combs’ former employees who testified, stating, “Did they always like him? No way. Let’s not even go there. But they loved him. They didn’t want to leave him.”

Addressing the racketeering charges, Agnifilo stated there is a “gaping lack of evidence.” Regarding charges of transportation to engage in prostitution, he reiterated the defense’s stance that Combs paid male escorts for their “time,” not for sex.

The defense admitted to domestic violence, with Agnifilo stating, “We own the domestic violence.”

He clarified that while the defense admitted Combs was violent with Ventura, they maintained “the violence was not connected to the ‘freak-offs.'” Agnifilo reportedly “painted Ventura as a strong, smart woman who enjoyed her sex life with Combs.” He stated, “She’s a woman who actually likes sex. Good for her! She’s beautiful, she should. She’s intense. She’s unafraid.”

Agnifilo also commented on a relationship Ventura had with rapper Scott Mescudi, who uses the stage name Kid Cudi. He said she was “keeping it gangsta” and used a burner phone, since she was also dating Combs at the time.

Wrapping up, Agnifilo said to the jury, “It takes a lot of courage to acquit.” He further emphasized the difficulty for a juror to rule against federal prosecutors, “You guys are the United States of America. You should feel bold, you should feel the courage that you will need to call this as you see it, and I am asking you to summon that courage and to do what needs to be done and to do the right thing.”

He concluded by asking the jurors to “acquit his client on all charges.” “He sits there innocent,” said Agnifilo. Combs was reportedly seen nodding and listening intently during the argument.

The prosecution, led by Assistant U.S. Attorney Christy Slavik, delivered their powerful closing arguments on Thursday. Slavik urged the jury to convict Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and hold him accountable.

“For 20 years, the defendant got away with his crimes. That ends in this courtroom,” she said. “The defendant is not a god. He is a person. And in this courtroom, he stands equal before the law. Overwhelming evidence proves his guilt. It is time to hold him accountable. Find him guilty.”

The Diddy trial closing arguments set the stage for the judge’s jury instructions on Monday, after which deliberations will officially begin. The verdict will determine whether Combs faces a potential life sentence in federal prison.