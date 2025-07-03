‘The Chi’ Exclusive Clip: Pastor Zeke’s Mom Has Copious Questions About His Interracial Relationship—’Race Is Still An Issue In This Country’

BOSSIP has an exclusive clip from the latest episode of The Chi, where Phylicia Rashad makes her debut as a no-nonsense mom calling her son (and his interracial relationship) to the carpet.

In the clip below, Renee scolds her son, Pastor Zeke, for neglecting his family. She suspects he’s been spending too much time with his girlfriend—his (white) secretary, Sarah.

“Excuse me, what’s this I hear about you dating a white woman?” Renee asks, after learning about the relationship, when Sarah publicly revealed it.

“You know social media’s the devil’s work,” Zeke replies. “Devil being the operative word,” his mother snaps back.

Renee then turns her attention to Papa, who’s present with his ex, her granddaughter Kenya.

“I’ve heard a lot about you,” she says, eyeing him skeptically. “I swear I never meant to break your granddaughter’s heart,” Papa says. “Y’all never do,” Renee replies dryly.

She changes the subject, urging Zeke to stay for dinner. He declines, claiming he needs to work on a sermon. Renee, clearly frustrated, compares him to her ex-husband, who also left her for a white woman.

"Oh, that's why you're pissed," Zeke says. "I'm pissed because you're out here embarrassing this family," Renee snaps. Take an exclusive look below.

About The Chi Season 7

In the seventh season of The Chi, the women of the South Side are stepping into the spotlight with Alicia leading the charge, reclaiming their power amidst rising tensions, tested loyalties and fierce new rivalries—all in pursuit of a single, coveted crown that promises high stakes and heavy consequences.

This season welcomes powerhouse talent to the cast, including Tony Award winner, Phylicia Rashad, NAACP Image Award winner, Wendy Raquel Robinson, and Emmy Award winner, Karrueche Tran, in guest-starring roles. They join the show’s dynamic ensemble, featuring Jacob Latimore, Lynn Whitfield, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Baker, and Luke James. Fan favorites Kadeem Hardison, Chris Lee, Brett Gray, Rotimi, Jackie Long, Jill Marie Jones, and others also return. Created by Emmy winner, Lena Waithe, and executive produced alongside Justin Hillian, Jewel Coronel, and Academy Award winner, Common, the new season promises powerful storytelling that continues to reflect the heart and hustle of Chicago.