Tiny Harris Celebrates Diddy Verdict With Close Friend Of The Late Kim Porter: ‘Ppl Wanna Charge You So Bad For Being Freaky’

Tiny Harris is publicly supporting Sean “Diddy” Combs following the surprising verdict in his racketeering and sex trafficking trial, brushing off the charges as nothing more than him “being freaky.”

As previously reported, on Wednesday, July 2, Combs was acquitted on racketeering and sex trafficking charges, though he was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. The Bad Boy founder is facing a maximum sentence of 20 years in jail and was denied bail as he awaits his sentencing.

Despite the disgraced music mogul not being completely innocent, a lot of fans and friends are celebrating the outcome, happy to see Diddy won’t be spending his life behind bars. One of the people to celebrate was Tameka “Tiny” Cottle-Harris, who commented on a post from a close friend of the late Kim Porter to share her thoughts.

Internet personality Eboni Elektra, who was close with Diddy’s ex before her death, posted about the musician’s fate a few hours after the verdict was read. She shared a post featuring a photo of Combs along with a spiritual message on “God’s will,” for Diddy’s life.

“PRAISE GOD❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Elektra began in her caption. “🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿GOD’S WILL…is higher than any opinion, mistake, judgement, or gossip. If this is God’s will for Puff / diddy , than that’s His will. In the end, what we think does not compare to His will. WHO ARE WE TO JUDGE??? That’s God’s job. It’s all in His hands. U never know. #isallintheword #readyourbible 💫💫💫💫 … my opinion❤️.”

Her post got a lot of negative attention because of Eboni’s relationship with Porter, who was allegedly abused by Diddy throughout their relationship. But things got even weirder when Tiny Harris jumped in the comments, celebrating along with Elektra and claiming the charges against Combs were about nothing but him being “freaky.”

“Yeah!!!!!” Tiny wrote. “Ppl wanna charge you so bad for being freaky…nasty work!!”

Amid backlash over her comment, Harris deleted her response. But it still got a lot of people talking, especially since she and her husband, T.I., have faced legal trouble of their own for being “freaky.”

In August 2024, a judge officially dismissed a sexual assault lawsuit filed against the couple by a woman identified as “Jane Doe.” She allegedly accused the couple of sexual assault and battery back in 2005, per TheShadeRoom. The woman also brought forth claims including false imprisonment and emotional distress—allegations that had already sparked a 2021 LAPD investigation. The case was dropped due to the 10-year statute of limitations.

Back then, T.I. and Tiny vehemently denied numerous sexual assault allegations after several women came forward with accusations.

According to attorney Tyrone A. Blackburn, who represented multiple alleged victims, one woman claimed the couple had drugged her at a Miami nightclub in 2010 and later assaulted her at a hotel while she was incapacitated. Two other women shared similar experiences, alleging they were drugged, raped, and even sex trafficked across multiple states. In response, the couple’s lawyer, Steve Sadow, dismissed the anonymous claims as lacking credibility and called for the accusers to reveal their identities so the Harrises could properly refute the allegations.

Throughout the controversy, the couple maintained their innocence and denied all claims of sexual abuse, drugging, and trafficking.

Diddy’s legal team focused heavily on the idea that his sexual preferences aren’t a crime, which seems to be what other people are latching onto following the trial.