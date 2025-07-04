Celebrity

#BMF Exclusive Clip Meech & Terry Intimidate Trell

#BMF Exclusive Clip: Meech & Terry Force Trell To Sign Paperwork

In an exclusive "BMF" clip, Meech and Terry lay down the law in the Flenory way.

Published on July 4, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

It’s #BMF Friday, and we’ve got an exclusive clip from episode 5 featuring Meech and Terry laying down the law.

BMF Key Art
Source: BMF / Starz

As previously reported, the fourth season of BMF picks up with Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory continuing to build their empire while navigating the dangerous world they helped create. Inspired by the real-life rise of the Black Mafia Family, the new episodes follow the brothers as they fight to preserve their version of the American Dream. But with mounting pressure from rivals and law enforcement, their once-solid bond begins to fracture. As tensions rise, the fallout from a pivotal trip to Mexico threatens to change their lives—and their legacy—forever.

BMF Episode 5 Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive clip from today’s new episode, we see Meech and Terry surprising Trell at his home. The music producer is shocked to see them (and their crew) at his house. Meech tells him he “had a dream,” and in it, harm comes to him and his family.

Terry threatens Trell with one of his (many) awards, and Meech reminds Terry who’s in charge.

“You can either sign this s***, or you can make my dreams come true,” says Meech.

Episode 5 of BMF is titled “See It, Touch It, Mixtape It.” See an official episode description below.

Meech and Terry prepare for the Stomping Ground launch party. Meech has a new love interest, and B-Mickie takes a major step in his relationship. Back in Detroit, members of the Flenory family get surprising news. Meech considers new partners in St. Louis.

New episodes of BMF stream weekly on Fridays on the STARZ app and all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms. Season 4 will also air weekly on the STARZ linear platform on Fridays at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada.

SEE ALSO

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

JAPAN-US-ENTERTAINMENT-GAMING-MICROSOFT-XBOX

Reliable Insider Claims Microsoft Will Ditch Plans For Its Next Console

Hip-Hop Wired
Abbott Elementary

What to Watch: 10 Black Sitcoms With The Best Halloween-Themed Episodes

Global Grind
Loving African American wife kissing her husband on the cheek

National Boyfriend Day: 7 Meaningful Ways To Celebrate Your Man

MadameNoire
2020 Essence Magazine Wellness House

Why Dr. Jackie Says Women Must Take Charge Of Their Health

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Latest News
NikeSKIMS Launch Event at Nike House of Innovation New York
6 Items

One Baddie After Another: Latto, Teyana Taylor, Mariah The Scientist & More Stun At Star-Studded NikeSKIMS Launch In NYC

Young Thug speaks at 2021 Revolt Summit
2 Items

Race Swap Shenanigans: Young Thug Channels Audacity Of Caucacity & Hard ‘R’ Ridiculousness On New Album, ‘UY SCUTI’

Kevin Mazur

Belcalis Vs. Barbie Brawl: A B C D E F G, Cardi Claps Back At Nicki, Trading Shots Over Album Sales & Alleged ‘Cocaine Barbie’ Tales

Saucy Santana performs at 2025 Kentuckiana Pride Festival & Parade

Saucy Santana Shocks Fans With Update After Allegedly Leaving Waffle House On Stretcher

2024 Governors Ball Music Festival - Day 2

D4vd’s Manager Speaks Out Amid Celeste Rivas Death Probe, Police Detail Teen’s Timeline

Latto x 21 Savage
2 Items

‘Big Mommy’ For Real? Fans Think These Pics Prove Latto Is Expecting Her First ClayCo Child With 21 Savage

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close