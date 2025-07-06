RHOA’s Shamea Morton & Kandi Burruss Like Pro-Diddy Posts Online, Furious Fans Put Their Peach Pasts On Blast

The fallout from the Diddy trial verdict continues to ripple through the entertainment world, and Real Housewives of Atlanta favorites are now facing significant backlash. After Shamea Morton and Kandi Burruss liked pro-Diddy Instagram posts, several outraged fans found their stance deeply problematic.

Reactions continue to pour in after the shocking results of the Diddy trial, where a jury exonerated him on some of his most serious charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering. The verdict sparked a wave of strong opinions across social media. As reported by Reality Tea, Kandi Burruss and Shamea Morton were both “busted liking a pro-Diddy post” on Instagram, fueling fan outrage.

The controversial post originated from a woman named Eboni Elektra, who is known to be the best friend of the late Kim Porter, who was in an allegedly abusive relationship with Combs until 2007. According to Page Six, she is also Combs’ cousin.

In the moments after the verdict, Elektra shared a picture of Diddy with the caption, “PRAISE GOD.” Elektra’s post continued, “GOD’S WILL… is higher than any opinion, mistake, judgment, or gossip. If this is God’s will for Puff/Diddy, then that’s His will. In the end, what we think does not compare to His will.”

For many, drawing on religion to praise a man who was captured on camera violently beating his then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, as seen in the widely circulated hotel footage, was already a contentious move. The fact that Kandi and Shamea then publicly endorsed this post by liking it intensified the negative reaction from their followers.

For Shamea Morton, the like on the post was particularly jarring for fans. Shamea has been open about surviving an abusive relationship prior to her marriage to Gerald Mwangi. Fans questioned why someone with such a personal history would seemingly endorse a post celebrating a man seen committing acts of violence.

Kandi Burruss Likes Pro-Diddy Post: Past Controversies Resurface

For Kandi Burruss, the controversy is even more intense, given her own history on RHOA. Fans on X have been quick to criticize Kandi’s actions, bringing up her infamous feud with Phaedra Parks. You may recall, Kandi faced shocking accusations of attempting to drug and engage in sexual activities with fellow cast members, particularly regarding claims of conspiring to drug Porsha Williams to take advantage of her.

While Kandi vehemently denied these accusations, the fact that she was on the receiving end of such grave allegations makes her perceived support for Diddy—who has faced accusations of drugging people for sexual acts—a bitter pill for many fans to swallow.



“They jumping Kandi for showing support for Diddy as they should bc why would you wanna be associated with that type of person after the stuff you were accused of?” one user wrote.



This isn’t the first time this summer that Kandi has found herself in hot water over her social media activity. When Todd Chrisley, the reality TV star convicted of federal tax evasion and bank fraud, received a pardon from the President, Kandi went out of her way to show her support for him. This perceived pattern of aligning herself with controversial figures or seemingly supporting questionable outcomes has fans demanding answers and clarity from the usually media-savvy entrepreneur.

“Where was y’all at months ago before the trial? Where was y’all at during the trial? If you were in such support of this man or against the trial, why didn’t you say that while the trial was going on?” YouTuber Aaron asked.

This public questioning of their silence throughout the weeks-long trial, only to celebrate its outcome, has further fueled the backlash surrounding the fact that Kandi Burruss likes pro-Diddy sentiments.

