Alleged Kim Porter Book Is An Instant Bestseller Amidst The Arrest of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

The book reportedly based on Kim Porter‘s writing has officially hit (digital) shelves, and everyone is scrambling to read it. The book Kim’s Lost Words: A Journey for Justice from the Other Side was released on Amazon just days before Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ arrest on human trafficking and racketeering. The tell-all book allegedly details Porter’s experience while in a relationship with the disgraced music mogul.

As BOSSIP reported, Combs was arrested on September 16, 2024. On September 17, the 14-page indictment detailing all of the Bad Boy founder’s alleged crimes was released. However, on September 6, days before his arrest, Porter’s book became available for sale on Amazon.

Though the book was published under the name Jamal T. Millwood, now that Diddy is behind bars, Chris Todd feels comfortable revealing his identity. Todd is a music producer who reportedly received the information for the book from a friend of Porter’s. According to Daily Mail, Todd claims Porter gave her close friends a flash drive with the manuscript on it before her death.

“This is a dangerous situation, and I didn’t want to claim ownership of Kim’s words. But now I’m willing to come forward because of the recent arrest of Sean Combs. Now [that] the federal government has finally acted, I feel safer to come forward,” Todd told the outlet.

Nearly two weeks after its release, the book shot to No. 1 on Amazon’s Bestsellers list. The memoir gives disturbing recounts of the abuse that Porter received. Nevertheless, Todd, who was named co-author of the book, lacks hard evidence of Porter’s experiences.

“I was lucky enough to meet someone that purported to have Kim Porter’s flash drive,” he told the media outlet. “I know the celebrity source pretty well. I know how close they were to Kim and Diddy, and all the people in the hip-hop community. This was supposedly for Kim Porter, from the grave, to come forward and tell her story,” Todd stated.

Kim died of a reported pneumonia in 2018. She was a mother of four, three of which she shared with Combs.

People close to Kim have spoken out to deny that she would or ever has written a memoir. Eboni Elektra, Kim’s best friend and fellow member of Three Brown Girls, slammed the “mystery manuscript” as “blatant lies.”

Diddy Is Put On Suicide Watch After Being Denied Bail

Before and after his arrest, Combs’ attorneys have been fighting for his release. Though he understands he must stand trial, Combs hoped to wait out the trial from home. With hopes of doing so, the father of seven offered $50 million bail. He also promised to refrain from having female visitors outside of his family, give up access to his phone and the internet, and leave witnesses alone. However, Judge Andre Carter, Jr. was not convinced.

“There is no condition or combination of conditions to ensure he will not obstruct justice or tamper with witnesses,” Judge Carter stated.

Combs’ request for bail was denied twice. He remains an inmate at the Metropolitan Detention Center until further notice. Combs was placed on a routine suicide watch due to the high-profile nature of the case. His attorney states that while being on suicide watch, Combs is strong and preparing for trial.

“Mr. Combs is strong, healthy and focused on his defense. He is committed to fighting this case and has full confidence in both his legal team and the truth,” Marc Agnifilo said.

Even after facing several allegations and charges, Combs maintains his innocence and that his “lifestyle” is not a crime. A trial date has not been set.