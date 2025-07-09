DC Studios brought out the capes, cameras, and culture in Atlanta for a private screening of Superman, the first film in James Gunn’s rebooted DC Universe. Held at Regal Atlantic Station, the event featured an exclusive red carpet and a first look at the film’s opening 10 minutes. BOSSIP‘s very own Lauryn Bass was on-site to speak one-on-one with cast members Isabela Merced, Edi Gathegi and Anthony Carrigan before heading to an intimate rooftop afterparty at Retreat by The Gathering Spot, where stars and local creatives gathered to celebrate what’s next for the DC franchise.

Source: Nykieria Chaney / Getty

Isabela Merced’s Hawkgirl Speaks to a Tired Generation

Isabela Merced stepping into the role of Hawkgirl is a full-circle Gen Z moment. Born in 2001, Merced is part of the same generation that grew up watching Dora the Explorer, which premiered in 2000—the year Lauryn Bass was born. Years later, Merced portrayed Dora in the live-action film, and now she’s leveling up again as a DC superhero in Superman. When asked about the evolution from childhood icon to cinematic powerhouse, she kept it honest—and deeply relatable.

“She kinda has that energy of a Gen Zer,” Merced explained. “That sort of, I guess, indifference—but I think that actually comes from cynicism. In the comics, she has all these memories from her past lives because she’s been reincarnated so many times. It kind of feels like a representation of this generation…because we’re tired. Ya know? We’re just tired.”

Edi Gathegi Brings STEM to the Superhero Table

While Merced brings the grit, Edi Gathegi leads with brilliance. The Harder They Fall star portrays Mister Terrific, one of the smartest characters in the DC universe—and a vital symbol of Black excellence in STEM.

Source: Nykieria Chaney / Getty

“Representation matters, and it’s always important,” Gathegi told BOSSIP. “We’ve had characters that represented us very well in the past as Black men through others. But it’s an honor to continue that legacy—and maybe create something new. A new type of superhero for kids to aspire to. His superpower is his intellect, and I hope kids can watch this character and maybe dream to be something in the sciences, in the arts and STEM.”

Anthony Carrigan Flips the Script as Metamorpho

Anthony Carrigan, best known for his roles in Barry and Fatherhood, is no stranger to the DC universe.

Source: Nykieria Chaney / Getty

He previously played Victor Zsasz on Gotham, and now returns in a new light as Metamorpho, a shape-shifting elemental hero. His take on the moral nuance of this new DC world shows just how layered Gunn’s universe is becoming.

“If I’ve learned anything, it’s basically like—anything that DC wants to include me on, I’m so game,” Carrigan said. “Playing villains is really fun. But it’s also fun to play the good guy, too. What’s great about this movie is, it’s not necessarily as clear-cut as that. Each character has a lot of dynamic to them. No one character is simple. That’s one of the brilliant things James [Gunn] did. And just as an actor—it’s a gift.”

Early Reactions Hint at a New Kind of Superman

With three distinct performances representing intelligence, reincarnation, and emotional complexity, Superman is already showing signs of breaking new ground for the franchise, and for a generation hungry for heroes who feel human.

Source: Carol Lee Rose / Getty Images for Warner Bros. And DC Studios

Post-screening reactions only confirmed the energy in the room.

Source: Carol Lee Rose / Getty Images for Warner Bros. And DC Studios

Three Atlanta-based viewers shared their take with BOSSIP:

Audience member Laiya Bass said:

“This movie is very well casted. Lois and Clark have great chemistry! It is really interesting seeing the perspective Gunn took with Superman, humanizing him more and making the movie kind of an earlier version of Superman before he was truly established as the protector of Earth. I’m excited to see it in IMAX with my family.” Source: Carol Lee Rose / Getty Images for Warner Bros. And DC Studios Source: Carol Lee Rose / Getty Images for Warner Bros. And DC Studios

Atlanta-based actor Jaylin Randolph (@yungjig15) echoed the excitement:

“The movie was amazing! James Gunn’s spin on the Superman story is refreshing, hilarious, and lives up to its potential.”

Paris Jackson, Head of Operations Manager at Shootworks Photography, offered a more reflective take:

Source: Carol Lee Rose / Getty Images for Warner Bros. And DC Studios

“This new Superman gives a more human side—showing the struggles that we all face. I find this direction to be unique, but I also feel like it takes the ‘super’ out of Superman and makes him just a man. I hope this movie builds the foundation for him to become super, not just in powers.” Source: Carol Lee Rose / Getty Images for Warner Bros. And DC Studios

A New Era Begins for the DC Universe

This version of Superman takes on a younger, more grounded approach—and that’s reflected not only in the storytelling, but in the cast itself. With fresh faces like Isabela Merced, Edi Gathegi, and Anthony Carrigan leading the charge, the film delivers a captivating and refreshing spin on the everyday superhero audiences thought they knew.

Source: Carol Lee Rose / Getty Images for Warner Bros. And DC Studios

As James Gunn takes over the creative direction of DC’s cinematic universe, this reboot marks a potential turning point—a chance to revitalize iconic characters with new depth and energy. From Clark Kent to Lois Lane, Lex Luthor and beyond, Superman maintains attention from start to finish and reintroduces the story with a tone that feels youthful, human, and undeniably current.

Source: Carol Lee Rose / Getty Images for Warner Bros. And DC Studios

DC Studios presents a Troll Court Entertainment / The Safran Company Production, directed by James Gunn and distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures. Superman officially hits theaters and IMAX nationwide on July 11, 2025, and will debut internationally beginning July 9. As the first film in the newly imagined DC Universe, it’s not just a comeback—it’s the foundation for what’s next.