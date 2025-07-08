Jabari Peoples: Alabama Law Enforcement Denies Family Body Camera Video, State Rep Beefs With Lawyer

Source: picture alliance / Getty

Jabari Peoples was shot dead by a police officer in Homewood, Ala., who claimed that he smelled marijuana before Peoples resisted arrest and threatened the officer’s life with a firearm. Peoples‘ family doesn’t believe that story in the slightest, and at this point, they have no reason to, because the police are not being transparent about what happened that fateful evening.

BOSSIP previously reported on the police killing, and even in the immediate aftermath of Peoples’ death, the Homewood Police Department still had not provided the family a police report nor had answered none of their questions. According to WBRC, the family is no closer to understanding the circumstances surrounding the shooting now than they were then, as the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) has denied them access to body camera footage.

Here is the statement ALEA released in an attempt to assuage public displeasure:

“The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) has a process by which an individual (or their personal representative) who is the subject of a law enforcement recording, of which ALEA is the custodial law enforcement agency, may request disclosure of body camera or dash camera video evidence. ALEA received a request for disclosure on Monday, June 30, 2025, in the officer-involved use of force that occurred in Homewood on Monday, June 23. Alabama Code section 36-21-213 states, “[a] custodial law enforcement agency may choose to not disclose the recording if the disclosure would affect an ongoing active law enforcement investigation or prosecution.” ALEA reviewed the request and determined disclosure of the requested recording would affect the ongoing investigation. Therefore, in accordance with state law and in the interest of protecting the constitutional rights of everyone involved, as well as prioritizing a thorough law enforcement investigation of the recorded subject matter, ALEA respectfully declined to make the requested disclosure.”

Leroy Maxwell Jr., the family’s attorney, responded with a statement of his own and a notice that they have filed a petition with the courts to compel the release of the video.

The Peoples’ family felt they had no other choice but to turn to the courts. Despite repeated requests, they have been denied the most basic information about what happened to their son. They have not been allowed to view the video, and they still do not even know the name of the officer who took Jabari’s life. Although the Homewood Police Department has not been given permission from Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) to share the video, Rule 27 of the Alabama Rules of Civil Procedure clearly assigns the responsibility to the city of Homewood, as a potential defendant, to obtain ALEA’s permission and provide this evidence to the family. Maxwell’s effort to get justice for the family has lead to a butting of heads with public officials like Alabama State Rep. Juandalynn Givan, who, according to AL.com, agrees that the family should be allowed to view the footage but chides Maxwell for his actions causing the delay. Rep. Givan, who is currently running for mayor of Birmingham, was the architect of a 2023 law that allows agencies to give representatives body camera footage pertaining to their clients. Let her tell it, somehow, Maxwell’s actions have potentially led to danger for the officer involved and inspired pettiness from ALEA. “I believe we need to give the family video, but I do not agree with any call to action for anyone to bring harm to anyone they think is involved, to the officer they think is the officer in question, to show up at anyone’s for any type of retaliation, without seeing the body-worn camera and working through this process.” Givan didn’t specify how harm was called for, and it’s reckless for her to insinuate that when all Maxwell and the family are asking for is fairness and transparency.