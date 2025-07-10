Celebrity

Big Sean Insists His 'Tootsie Roll' Torso Is Self-Made

Big Sean Insists His ‘Tootsie Roll’ Torso Is Self-Made After Being Dragged Into Arguments Over Aubrey’s Allegedly Altered Abs

Published on July 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Big Sean is laughing off rumors that his muscles are fake after he was inexplicably dragged into conversations about Drake’s alleged Etch-A-Sketch abs.

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" Season 3
Source: Warner Bros. TV / Getty

The internet has been buzzing over Drake’s physique for years now, which was only heightened when Kendrick Lamar referenced his allegedly fake abs on his “Euphoria” diss track last year. A picture the Toronto rapper posted earlier this month brought that chatter back to the forefront, and for some reason, fans decided to drag Big Sean and his muscles into the mix.

Fitness influencer @thenutritionnarc posted a video to social media analyzing the rapper’s body, attempting to answer whether the Detroit native has undergone surgery to enhance his body.

In his video, the influencer posted several photos and clips of the rapper’s torso, saying Sean has “extremely defined abs” that seem to be “sitting on top of a bubble gut.” In the end, he ultimately decided that Big Sean had likely received ab etching or had taken steroids, before adding that the rapper has “very interesting genetics.”

After the influencer’s video began to make the rounds, Big Sean replied directly in the comment section, denying claims of ab altering and laughing off the allegations.

“Bro, unfortunately mine are real lol,” the rapper wrote. “I got love for the fake [ab] community tho, to each its own, but what makes this funnier is this is the way God made me.”

He went on to joke that when he’s out of shape, he “just happen[s] to look like a chewed up tootsie roll.”

“But i can only speak for myself,” Sean continued. “I only have to say something cause this s**t is getting way outta hand 😂.”

He then added another two comments: “So just to be clear” and “No nothing.”

In a follow-up video, the influencer revealed that Big Sean had also sent him a message directly, sharing a photo of the DM.

“I commented on your video, this s**t is funny cause thats the way i was made,” Sean wrote, adding, “i just gained Dad weight n had to crack down on working out as i got older bro.”

He continued, “So my body has gone thru a lot lol. No surgery though. Cant believe i have to explain myself.”

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Big Sean Drake News Newsletter SMH

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Geek Out!: The Best Cosplay From Day 1 of NYCC 2025

Hip-Hop Wired
2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Alexis Ohanian Serves A Masterclass In Protecting Your Queen After Stephen A.’s Serena Williams Shade

MadameNoire
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024

Angel Reese Gets Her Wings: A Look Inside Her Growing Net Worth & Game-Changing Endorsements

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
US-ENTERTAINMNET-MUSIC-AWARD-MTV-PRESS ROOM

Why Is Diddy Trying To Serve His Prison Sentence At FCI Fort Dix In New Jersey?

Global Grind
Latest News
NikeSKIMS Launch Event at Nike House of Innovation New York
6 Items

One Baddie After Another: Latto, Teyana Taylor, Mariah The Scientist & More Stun At Star-Studded NikeSKIMS Launch In NYC

Young Thug speaks at 2021 Revolt Summit
2 Items

Race Swap Shenanigans: Young Thug Channels Audacity Of Caucacity & Hard ‘R’ Ridiculousness On New Album, ‘UY SCUTI’

Kevin Mazur

Belcalis Vs. Barbie Brawl: A B C D E F G, Cardi Claps Back At Nicki, Trading Shots Over Album Sales & Alleged ‘Cocaine Barbie’ Tales

Saucy Santana performs at 2025 Kentuckiana Pride Festival & Parade

Saucy Santana Shocks Fans With Update After Allegedly Leaving Waffle House On Stretcher

"Mean Girls" New York Premiere
20 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 115

READY TO LOVE: DETROIT
21 Items

What Up Doe?! Meet The Marvelous Motor City Singles Of #ReadyToLove Detroit

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close