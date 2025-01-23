Big Sean Details The Joys Of Fatherhood, Shares He’s Teaching His Son With Jhené Aiko To Be Confident

Big Sean recently described fatherhood with podcaster Jay Shetty, including his “biggest fears” and what he wants to teach his son with Jhené Aiko.

In 2022, Big Sean and Jhené Aiko expanded their family to a party of four with the arrival of their son, Noah Hasani. Noah was Sean’s first child and Jhené’s second, promoting her daughter, Namiko Love, to big sister. Sean has always been a private celebrity, but that recently changed.

On the latest episode of On Purpose with Jay Shetty, Big Sean gave a rare glimpse into his fatherhood journey during the candid conversation.

“It’s like time traveling,” Sean revealed to podcast host Jay Shetty. “People always try and figure out how to preserve themselves. There’s the expression, ‘Oh, I’m living through my kids.’ I think that your blood, your lineage…you really do time travel.”

Big Sean went on to explain how he now looks like his grandfather, who died when he was a child, and detailed how healing is important to avoid passing down trauma.

“I never even met him,” Sean Don explained. “But he’s a part of me too, and I think that’s also why it’s important to work on yourself and to heal certain traumatic experiences because with all this information we pass on, you also pass on the good and the bad. … It is really important to work on yourself physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually because you pass on all of that.”

Jay Shetty also asked Sean the one thing he doesn’t want to pass down to his son, to which he replied, “Worry,” before sharing his biggest fear. In a vulnerable moment, he said he has a fear of losing everything and going back to Detroit.

“I shouldn’t be scared to lose any of this stuff because this stuff is conditional and it’s like, I’m gonna be good wherever I’m at,” he said. “You imprint that in a young child by building up his confidence—and that’s one of the things I love about my boy. It’s like, he’s so confident. … That’s something that I want to keep feeding him.”

After sharing that, he discussed what he hopes to pass down to young Noah and described his son’s personality.

“One of the things I want to pass on to him is [to] be confident in who you are because you have what it takes. You can already tell he has a great heart. He has a great spirit. He loves…trying to make people laugh. … [I] just wanna keep [watering] that confidence in him.”

It sounds like Sean and Jhené surround their new bundle of joy with love. Their grounded perspectives will undoubtedly raise a lovely gentleman who hopefully shares their passion for music.

You can watch the full episode of On Purpose with Jay Shetty featuring Big Sean below.