Cornball Brotha: Robert Griffin III Says Angel Reese ‘Aided’ In Violent Threats Against His Family, WNBA Superstar Slams Him Alongside Her Mom

Source: Scott Taetsch/Getty Images/Tom Hauck/Getty Images / Getty

You would think that Robert Griffin III had learned his lesson speaking on the alleged “hate” that Angel Reese has for her Caucasian colleague Caitlin Clark, but alas, here we are again. RGIII previously faced the wrath of the wifi when he took to X to present “evidence” of Reese’s deep personal disdain for Clark by using video clips of the two women competing hard to win in a professional sport, something Griffin might not be familiar with.

Recently, Reese was announced as one of the featured covers this year’s wildly popular NBA 2K26 video game, and per usual, the racist trolls went out of their way to publish some of the most racist and misogynistic reactions to the news. Those reactions included photoshopping Reese off the cover and placing a monkey on it. So original.

Despite his past transgressions, RGIII attempted to come to Reese’s defense by posting a lengthy tweet that unnecessarily doubled down on this past claim that Reese hates Clark. Additionally, he accused Reese of promoting violence against his family, sexual assault against his children, and harassment of his family and friends.

“Alright. This has got to stop. There is no place for racism in this world. Whether you like a player or not, Angel Reese should never be called or depicted as a Monkey,’ he wrote in a post to X. “I have been quiet on the Angel Reese front because she shared a video that aided in my wife, kids, family, and friends receiving death threats, threats of physical harm to my family and friends, and threats of sexual violence to my children on social media and beyond. That will never be okay with me. I never attacked her or her family when I stated and backed up with clear basketball evidence that Angel Reese hates Caitlin Clark. It’s sports. Everybody won’t like each other.”

He went on to claim that members of Reese’s inner circle had confirmed she held contempt for Clark.

“People in Angel’s inner circle called me and told me I was right and Angel Reese has grown to hate Caitlin Clark because of the media always asking her about Caitlin and being constantly compared to her,” Griffin wrote on X. Some people made it about race, but I never did and never will. Instead of becoming the villain in anyone’s story, I decided to just not. All that being said, Angel Reese or any Black man or woman should never be called or depicted as a Monkey. Ever.”

With “defenders” like these, who needs haters? If RGIII thinks that Angel’s video repost put his family in mortal danger, what does he think Angel Reese has been dealing with when men like him stoke the fires of racial tension? The call is coming from inside the house! For her part, Reese opted for a more succinct response to the former baller’s disrespectful diatribe.

“Lying on this app when everybody know the first and last name of everybody in my circle for clout is nastyyy work.”

Things got so bad for RGIII that Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s daughter Bernice King had to fire up her Twitter machine to tell him to STFU and chill TF out. Not in those words exactly, but the energy was clearly there.

“I agree. That’s why I suggest you call Angel Reese and stop posting about her,” she wrote.

Angel Reese’s mom also entered the chat to call RGIII a liar.

We don’t expect Robert Griffin III to learn anything or reflect on his actions, and that only goes to show that former ESPN writer Rob Parker was always right; the guy is just a cornball brotha.