B. Simone Doubles Down, Insists She Never Said She Was ‘Penny Pinching’ Despite H&M Heartache—’Who Said I Was Broke?’

B Simone is addressing her finances once again, insisting she never said she was broke.

The former Wild ‘n Out star went on Instagram Live this week to talk to her fans, and to nobody’s surprise, the comments were filled with questions about her financial situation.

In June, Simone revealed on an episode of her Let’s Try This Again podcast that she was forced to downsize her lifestyle due to financial struggles. She broke down in tears during the episode, saying she had to walk out of Bloomingdale’s because she only had an H&M budget, as her money is no longer “liquid.”

“Just my finances, like the budgeting. You see how I am. Nitpicking every little thing,” she revealed at the time. “I have never been like that. We were in Bloomingdale’s yesterday, and I am like, we have to go to H&M.” B. Simone crying over not being able to shop at Bloomingdale’s ruffled a lot of feathers, with a lot of fans criticizing the comedian for struggling to live like the majority of the world. In a post on X in response to the viral clip of the podcast, one user wrote, “I didn’t know it was heartbreaking to live like an average human being.”

Fast forward to her recent IG Live, Simone wasted no time addressing the rumors she’s run out of money. When someone asked her during the live, “Is you really broke?” she responded with the quickness.

“Who said I was broke? Hold on now. I didn’t use those words,” the comedian said. “I know I didn’t! I ain’t NEVER use the words broke or penny pinching. I know that much.”

She still continued to praise H&M, however, saying she just tried to go there on Fourth of July and was upset the store wasn’t open.

“i love H&M, you know that’s one of my favorites,” B. Simone’s sister said as she joined the live, to which the comedian responded, “I know.” “H&M shopping is going great,” she continued, answering another comment. “I have an H&M bag over there on my couch and I went to H&M today but they were closed for the Fourth.” On her podcast, Simone claimed that the main reason for a tighter budget is that she’s been putting all of her money into the launch of a new venture: her upcoming LTTA app. “Because I’ve invested in this app and this platform, I don’t have the liquid [resources],” she explained at the time. “I have it in assets, I have it in jewelry, but it’s the liquid. I’m used to seeing a certain amount in my account.” The comedian previously trolled fans by posting a video poking fun at anyone who thinks she can’t afford the basics. Filming in the grocery store, Simone described the few ingredients she picked up, which came out to $24.14. As the cashier continues through the transaction, the Wild ‘N Out alum speaks to the camera and pretends to be nervous over whether or not her card will get declined. “Let’s see if it goes through…let’s just see! Who knows? Let’s just see!” She tapped her phone on the card reader to pay, breaking out in dance after seeing that the transaction went through.

Despite being the one to bring her dwindling finances to everyone’s attention, it seems like B. Simone is going to keep clapping back at anyone who asks about it.