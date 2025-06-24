Bawling On A Budget! B. Simone Cries About Affording H&M Over Bloomingdale’s, Sparks ‘Broke’ Babygirl Backlash From 9-5 Workers

1 of 3 ❯ ❮

Clips of B. Simone crying about having to settle for H&M over Bloomingdale’s have the internet (brutally) dragging her from 9-5ers amid calls for her to “read the room” and wipe her “table turned” tears. As the controversy ramps up, the Christianly comedienne has yet to speak out; the but the Internet’s got lots to say. Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty One thing about those tables, they turn! Although B. Simone successfully stays booked and busy, controversy seems to follow her every move, and the net eats it up. Now, social media is slamming B. Simone’s admission about her “spiritual battle” with brokeness and seemingly “hating” on her best friend. BOSSIP watched the full podcast episode of Let’s Try This Again which sparked the latest viral backlash to report what went down. B.Simone and her best friend, Shekaniah Yon, went straight from the 2025 BET Awards to pulling out the podcast mics. Instead of spilling the tea about attending the awards, B. Simone dedicated the episode to “Going Through A Spiritual Battle.” And surprisingly that’s not about her recent turn on the Summer Jam screen for wearing booty shorts in the sanctuary at a church. During the podcast, the Wild ‘N Out alum described God testing her lately while she challenged herself to a water-only fast for 10 days. In addition to resisting partying with the rest of Black Hollywood that night, B. Simone revealed she downsized her lifestyle due to financial struggles. She broke down in tears because her accounts need a building fund these days. For example, she had to walk out of Bloomingdale’s because she only had an H&M budget, as her money is no longer “liquid.” “Just my finances, like the budgeting. You see how I am. Nitpicking every little thing. I have never been like that. We were in Bloomingdale’s yesterday, and I am like, we have to go to H&M,” she admitted. Check out B. Simone’s explanation for her money looking funny and why critics are calling it karma after the flip! SEE ALSO Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 114

B. Simone Explains Her Financial Struggles, Social Media Pulls The Receipts On Past Controversies The entrepreneur explained that her current cash is flowing into her new business venture. She is launching the LTTA app, which appears to take her guru game to the next level with a “safe and empowering community that integrates faith, encouragement, and entertainment.” With 1.26 million YouTube subscribers, why split the bag when she can secure it on her own platform? Several social media comments had a field day with flaming this confession, but B. Simone clarified that she still has high-value assets. She is just too short on “liquid” money to buy up the mall like she used to. “Because I’ve invested in this app, in this platform I don’t have the liquid. I’ve got the money—but not yet. It’s coming.” There is nothing funny about financial struggles, particularly in this economy, but critics call it karma after her viral 9-5 comments, saying she would never date a guy with a 9-5 job. “Bet she regrets that 9-5 comment now. Again, God will humble you!” one response said on The Neighborhood Talk’s post about B. Simone. “H&M ain’t broke. I want her to touch grass,” someone reminded the bougie baddie. “I bet them 9-5 workers could afford Bloomingdale’s,” a comment added. “I remember when she first became a millionaire, I watched that video of her transferring the money to her savings account. I also remember watching her say she’ll never date a man working a 9-5…long story short…God will humble you,” another said. “Girl you crying over going to H&M and there are folks who can’t even go to Walmart for clothes! SMH,” someone wrote. In 2020, B. Simone appeared on Nick Cannon’s Close Conversations radio show and stated she was looking for a relationship, but her man couldn’t have a 9-5 job. Mind you, this was at the beginning of overlapping health, social, political, and economic crises that still haven’t ended. She explained that there’s nothing wrong with those types of income. However, a man with a day job wouldn’t understand her “hustler” mentality like a fellow entrepreneur. The sentiment really looked funny in the light when she admitted that her standard didn’t exclude CEOs either. Now, sis… The influencer is entitled to her preferences, but she didn’t seem to anticipate how the majority of people with 9-5 jobs might react to the shady comment. The way some of her business ventures have gone since then, you’d think someone used their PTO to hit B. Simone with Celie’s two fingers. After the plagiarism scandal about her manifestation book, B. Simone Beauty, went on an indefinite hiatus in 2023, her collaboration with Footaction for the Faith Over Fear collection ended, and fans called her “toxic AF” for selling a fitness program while taking Ozempic (known for weight loss effects although it manages health issues like B. Simone’s PCOS and insulin resistance). The backlash didn’t end there. Social media was also on B. Simone’s head for not helping when her friend Shekinah struggled with unemployment, yet she gave charitably to strangers. Whew… Check the rest of the “frenemy” fallout after the flip! SEE ALSO Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 114

“Frenemy” Energy? Social Media Drags B. Simone About Not Helping Her Friend Through Financial Hardship It didn’t help that B. Simone cried about buying clothes shortly before Shekinah revealed she endured serious financial struggles without any help from her millionaire bestie. The actress recalled buying houses and paying for divorces for other people. Yet when her BFF was an unemployed single mother, living with her parents and getting her car repossessed, it was a “lesson in resentment” that B. Simone didn’t help. “God had to take me through that for my own season for my own thing. I had to get my car repossessed. I had to go through the food stamp line. I had to be on Medicaid…As a friend of somebody who has it…it’s hard to digest,” Shekinah recalled. She was at peace with how that situation went because a “handout” wasn’t her friend’s “responsibility,” even though she gave so much to strangers. The comments weren’t nearly as gracious after the boohooing over Bloomingdale’s. “We know it’s not her responsibility, but how do you let your bff struggle, especially if you got it. Then you out here helping strangers who are going thru it, make it make sense,” someone replied. “It’s not her responsibility BUT if she helping others in need…why not help your girl?” another asked. “It’s one thing to not tell your celebrity friend what you’re going through because you don’t want a hand out. It’s another thing to go through it and the celebrity friend knows and they help everybody but you, to keep their celebrity,” one reply said. “I might be wrong about feeling this way and it makes me sad because I’ve experienced this before. If anyone watches you suffer and they have the ability to help you at least be comfortable…they enjoy watching you suffer,” one user noted. “With friends like this, who needs enemies?,” someone asked. Other comments pointed to the nuance of money in relationships and trying to help everyone who doesn’t have it. It couldn’t be that bad if they’re still best friends, right? Well… Even when Shekinah got back on her feet with a new opportunity, B. Simone admittedly had some not-so-secret animosity about her success. She claimed the anger and sadness about her friend winning wasn’t jealousy, but just really wanting to work together. Whew, just save it for the group chat! SEE ALSO Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 114

