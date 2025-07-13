Foul On The Play: Cardi B And Stefon Diggs Shut Down ‘BBL Smell’ Rumors Behind Breakup Speculation

Source: Elsa / Getty

Cardi B and her NFL baller boo, Stefon Diggs, are not letting rumors dim the light of their new relationship or the reputation of the BBL.

After shutting down rumors that there was trouble in their paradise, the rapper and the athlete both called cap on false claims that a foul odor caused by Cardi’s surgeries was what came between them.

“First of all, I don’t know who made that up,” Cardi told her followers via Twitter Spaces. “But b***, that’s you…That’s on you, b****. That could never be me. B****, I was a f***ing stripper, you had to smell good all the time. I was raised by women, like please.”

As MadameNoire reports, there is a medical explanation for the “BBL smell phenomenon.” It’s not always hating or a matter of personal hygeine. It’s sometimes caused by complications from the procedure, like infections or fat necrosis. For some patients, the fat transferred from other parts of the body doesn’t have enough blood flow to survive in the new location and dies off, causing an unfortunate odor. However, Cardi’s baller boo also came to her defense about these aroma allegations.

Diggs also hopped in the comments of an Instagram post to make it clear that the entire story was “Cap” and then seemingly made it clear that the pair are still on the up and up by posting a new Youtube video of his life in the off-season with an appearance by Cardi. It seems that both of them want everyone to know that all of the talk is much ado about nothing at all.

The episode features the NFL star galavanting through Italy, and Cardi appears when the scene switches to his time staying at a castle where he gets in several workouts with his training team. Diggs is seen helping her through some workout moves and they’re both seemingly as happy as possible.

Cardi has had her hands full with promoting her new album—Am I The Drama? set for release on Sept. 19—throwing on fits for high fashion designers and celebrating her eldest daughter Kulture’s birthday. The adorable little girl had a Hello Kitty-inspired birthday party complete with a backdrop and an outfit change.

“Sooo kind, beautiful and thoughtful….I love you soo much,” Cardi said in a IG post. “My baby doll baby i loved soo much when I was a little girl came to life.”

And, as always, she had a little time to offer some guidance to those who may have some things to say about her and her life: “Go to dinner, go shopping, go to the park …Get off the internet…ENOUGH!!”

Heard you, Cardi!