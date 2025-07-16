Catch Fade: Shaquille O’Neal Is Down To Punch Robert Griffin III In The Face Behind Badmouthing Angel Reese—’Don’t Pick On That Little Girl’

Source: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Fanatics/Daniel Bartel/Getty Images/Kevin S / Getty

Robert Griffin III has officially bitten off much, much, much more than he can chew. His mouth has written checks that his Black a** can’t cash. He’s tugged on Superman’s cape. There is an indigestible amount of dip on his chip.

BOSSIP has been covering the ongoing drama between the former NFL quarterback and WNBA Chicago Sky baller, Angel Reese, as well as the subsequent reactions from social media users and even RGIII’s pundit peers, such as ESPN’s Ryan Clark. However, no one has reacted to Griffin’s comments as forcefully as Shaquille O’Neal. During a recent episode of the Off The Record Podcast with Bailey Jackson and Lachelle Smith, the Lakers’ great took a moment to take off his sunglasses, look directly into the camera, and tell RGIII exactly what would happen to him if he didn’t stop talkin’ s**t about Reese.

“RG3? Tweet another monkey post about my girl Angel Reese and I’m going to punch you in your f***ing face. I don’t usually do stuff like this but just stop it, bro. You’ve got your job, you’ve got your podcast…leave my Angel Reese alone. I’m the one calling her and telling her not to respond. F***ing stop it. That’s the last time. Okay? Thank you. It’s not real hate. If you look around at what’s going on in this real country, that’s hate. This is sports. I’m not supposed to like you!”

Oh, but there’s more…

“It’s a shame that [for] all the stuff that you did in your life, you’re going to be remembered for a podcast. That should tell you that you’re not that f***ing great. Leave those girls alone, you already spoke on it. Let it go. Don’t pick on that little girl. Because guess what? I’m her protector. Now pick on me. And if you pick on me, I’m going to punch you in your f***ing face.”

The “monkey” that Shaq is referring to is a disparaging photoshopped image that RGIII retweeted while allegedly attempting to defend Reese against racist reactions to her being named to the cover of NBA2k26.

RGIII has yet to respond, but we KNOW it’s coming.

Peep the podcast in full to see what else was on Shaq’s mind that day.