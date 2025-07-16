Gabby Thomas, Beverly Johnson, Laura Coates & Karine Jean-Pierre Prettily Pose For Pics After Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Honorary Membership

After Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. added serious star power to its sisterhood, during its 2025 Leadership Seminar, the honorary members who were bestowed 20 pearls prettily posed for pics to represent the First Black sorority.

During the seminar titled “Pathways to Soar: Unlocking Impactful Leadership,” held in Anaheim, California, the storied organization welcomed four powerhouse women as honorary members: Olympic track star Gabby Thomas, and supermodel trailblazer Beverly Johnson, CNN anchor and legal analyst Laura Coates, and former White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. With more than 9,000 members gathered from around the globe, the ceremony marked a moment of inspiration, excellence, and Black girl magic.

According to a post shared on the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Instagram page on July 14, all four of the extraordinary women selected for the honorary member award were chosen for being FIRST in their excellence in leadership, groundbreaking achievements, and transformative service that uplift communities around the world.

“Welcoming these phenomenal women into our Sisterhood is a powerful testament to our legacy of distinction,” International President & CEO Danette Anthony Reed told Watch the Yard. “Their voices and vision will further strengthen our mission of impactful service to all mankind.” In an Instagram post, the ewly inducted honorary members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. expressed heartfelt gratitude and excitement following their induction. Former White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre shared her disbelief and joy, saying, “I can’t believe it. You all won’t believe it. I am now officially a member of the beautiful sorority, AKA. Thank you, thank you, thank you!” CNN anchor and legal analyst Laura Coates echoed the sentiment, saying, “Hey everyone, I’m Laura Coates. Can you believe it? I’m officially a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority.” Olympian Gabby Thomas also celebrated the honor, stating, “I’m so thrilled to be a member of the beautiful Alpha Kappa Alpha! I’m so excited to start my new journey of Sisterhood!” Supermodel and trailblazer Beverly Johnson shared a deeply emotional message: “I’m so honored to be a sorority sister. I cannot tell you how proud I am. I cannot tell you, my heart is so full. I can barely speak, but thank you God!” Not only that, but Tuesday, the newest honorary memebers were featuredd in a social media post posing for pics with their heads held high and their ivies up. “Heads held high, and Ivies up.. Because this is a Serious Matter!” the official Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Instagram captioned a post. “Our newest Honorary Members, @gabbythomas, @k_jeanpierre, @thelauracoates, and @iambeverlyjohnson are already giving Pretty Girl style in full formation! We look forward to seeing them all Soar in Sisterhood.🩷💚 #AKAHonoraryMembers #SoaringWithAKA #AKA1908

Let’s meet the latest honorary AKAs.

Laura Coates

Laura Coates, CNN’s Chief Legal Analyst and Anchor, is the first and only Black woman to hold the title. Before joining CNN, Coates served as a trial attorney in the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division, focusing on voting rights enforcement, and later as an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, where she prosecuted serious felony cases including drug trafficking, domestic violence, and sexual assault, according to her website.

In 2016, she authored the bestselling book You Have the Right: A Constitutional Guide to Policing the Police, demystifying citizens’ Fourth, Fifth, and Sixth Amendment rights, and advocating for greater police accountability.

Now the host of Laura Coates Live on CNN, she continues to bring clarity to pressing legal and political issues. Notably, Coates delivered extensive coverage of last year’s presidential race, hitting the ground in places like Michigan to talk with voters and hear their reactions. She has also had a pulse on the intense sex trafficking trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs, delivering updates along every step of the case, a testament to her commitment.

